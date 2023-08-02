GLOBAL SEEKING A NEW GROUP OF HOUSEGUESTS AS CASTING DETAILS ARE ANNOUNCED FOR BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 12

TORONTO, August 2, 2023 - #BBCAN fans unite! After an explosive 11th Season of Global original reality sensation Big Brother Canada, today, Global and Insight Productions announced casting is open across the country for Season 12. Coming to Global in Spring 2024, Big Brother Canada opens its house to a new group of Canadians for their chance to take home the crown on one of Canada's most popular reality series.

Starting today, Canadians can apply online at BigBrotherCanada.ca for the opportunity to become a #BBCAN12 houseguest, competing in a series of extreme challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments on TV. Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by Big Brother Canada's casting team.

Apply in three simple steps:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

Do you have a big personality with strong opinions? Are you competitive and willing to fight for what you believe? To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2024 and submit their applications by November 15, 2023. For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Ahead of Season 12, fans can tune into Season 25 of Big Brother currently airing three nights a week on Global and STACKTV. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers can also catch #BB25 live and on-demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 12 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, at distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Programming team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Corus Studios, Rachel Nelson as Vice President of Original Programming, and supported by longtime TV veteran Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

