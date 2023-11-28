(L: Drew Scott, Anna Faris, Jonathan Scott. R: Jonathan Scott, Ray Romano, Drew Scott. Credit: HGTV Canada)

TORONTO, November 28, 2023 - Celebrity IOU, HGTV Canada's uplifting, star-studded series will bring New Year's cheer to viewers with a brand new season premiering on Monday, January 1 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada and STACKTV. Through eight heartwarming episodes, Hollywood A-listers demonstrate their deep thanks for special friends and mentors by surprising them with stunning home renovations alongside network superstars and series' executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott. The celebrities' personal stories of gratitude inspire them to demo through walls and floors, make customized design decisions and ultimately dream big to deliver spectacular home overhauls for the extraordinary people in their lives.

The upcoming Celebrity IOU lineup will spotlight:

Mayim Bialik -Emmy® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® nominated and Critics Choice Television Award winning actress, producer, director, author and game show host;

-Emmy® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® nominated and Critics Choice Television Award winning actress, producer, director, author and game show host; Sterling K. Brown - Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Award, Screen Actors Guild Award® and NAACP Image Award winning actor and producer;

- Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Award, Screen Actors Guild Award® and NAACP Image Award winning actor and producer; Rosario Dawson -ALMA Award and NAACP Image Award winning actress, producer and director;

-ALMA Award and NAACP Image Award winning actress, producer and director; Fran Drescher -Emmy® Awardand Golden Globe® Award nominated actress, writer, producer, SAG-AFTRA president, founder of CancerSchmancer.org and two-time New York Times best-selling author;

-Emmy® Awardand Golden Globe® Award nominated actress, writer, producer, SAG-AFTRA president, founder of and two-time New York Times best-selling author; Anna Faris -Screen Actors Guild Award® nominated and CinemaCon® Award winning actress, writer and producer;

-Screen Actors Guild Award® nominated and CinemaCon® Award winning actress, writer and producer; Regina Hall -NAACP Image Award winning and BET Award nominated actress and producer;

-NAACP Image Award winning and BET Award nominated actress and producer; Ray Romano - Emmy® Award winning and GRAMMY Awards®, Golden Globe® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® nominated actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter;

- Emmy® Award winning and GRAMMY Awards®, Golden Globe® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® nominated actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter; Zoe Saldana -ALMA Award winning and NAACP Image Award and BET Award nominated actress, writer and producer.

"Every little moment working on these heartfelt renovations is incredibly meaningful," said Jonathan. "Drew and I can't wait to help each celebrity tackle renovation and design while also having fun in the process. It's all part of the journey that makes the big reveals for their loved ones even more worth it."

"The celebrities jump right in season after season because of their gratitude for amazing people," said Drew. "Every reveal is an emotional roller coaster. Nothing is sweeter than handing the keys back to someone who is truly deserving of a life-changing home renovation."

In the premiere episode, Ray Romano will enlist the Brothers to transform an outdated main suite into a boutique inspired luxury retreat for his close friend and assistant of 23 years. Ray, who admits he's a first-timer at demolition, will go all in to tear out old tiles, smash through walls and use power tools to gift Christy a striking bedroom with a beautiful built-in storage unit and a spa-like bathroom with an Italian marble vanity and soaking tub. In the second episode airing at 10 p.m., Anna Faris will team up with Drew and Jonathan to rip out cabinets and select modern, eclectic finishes to astonish her best friend of 24 years with a swanky kitchen and dining area that boasts a hidden speakeasy bar.

The season will continue with more personalized room redesigns on tight timelines, including a tranquil backyard oasis featuring a writing and yoga studio and a main floor makeover that brings a contemporary look with light, bright style.

HGTV Canada's digital platforms will offer fans exclusive content from the new episodes at HGTV.ca and by following @HGTVCanada and #CelebIOU on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok. Fans also can engage with Drew and Jonathan on Instagram (@mrdrewscott and @jonathanscott) and Facebook (Drew Scott and Jonathan Silver Scott).

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

