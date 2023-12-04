For Immediate Release

December 4, 2023 -Corus Radio is pleased to announce that its show schedule will see some exciting new changes on weekdays, weeknights, and weekends across Canadian time zones.

Beginning today, the following radio shows and podcasts will join the program lineup:

Let's Talk with Dani Stover - a 'best of' show that dives deep into the major news stories of the day across Canada. The show will join the on-air lineup on 980 CKNW, 630 CHED, QR Calgary, 680 CJOB every day from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST/ 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. MST/ 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The Ongoing History of New Music - hosted by Alan Cross, is Canada's most well-known music documentary and podcast, exploring amazing stories from across the music universe. The show will now air every day on 980 CKNW, 630 CHED, QR Calgary, and 680 CJOB from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. PST/ 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. MST/ 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. CST, and 640 Toronto,900 CHML, and 980 CFPL from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. ET.

Uncharted: Crime and Mayhem in the Music Industry - hosted by Alan Cross, is where crime and music meet, taking listeners inside some of the most infamous cases in the music industry from murder, to thieving managers, vicious court battles, cults, the mob and some of the most badly behaving artists ever in history. Listeners can tune in every day on 980 CKNW, 630 CHED, QR Calgary, 680 CJOB from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. PST/ 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. MST/ 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. CST and 640 Toronto,900 CHML, 980 CFPL from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. ET.

"This new line-up solidifies our commitment to bringing the very best in talk content to our listeners," said Mike Bendixen, National Director, Talk Radio. "I am excited to introduce Let's Talk with Dani Stover to new audiences across Canada and of course, Alan Cross is a legendary storyteller who's show will continue to captivate listeners."

These changes will be reflected this week and are sure to attract audiences all over - from the music lover, history buff, or news junkie.

"We are thrilled that the chart-topping Ongoing History of New Music Podcast and Alan Cross' latest podcast "Uncharted: Crime and Mayhem in the Music Industry" will now be heard across the country on Corus Radio's news talk stations so Canadians can discover how great both of these shows really are," said Director, Streaming & Podcasting, Chris 'Dunner' Duncombe.

980 CKNW, 630 CHED, QR Calgary, 680 CJOB, 640 Toronto,900 CHML, 980 CFPL are all part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

