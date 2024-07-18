For additional photography and press kit material visitHERE

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 - Corus Entertainment's Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children's animated and live action content, and the Clifford Ross Company, announced a series of new global licensing partnerships for the beloved children's character, Babar. Australian retail company, Cotton On will debut their new Babar x Cotton On Body Sleep collection in ladies' sleepwear and loungewear, set to launch on July 19th. Additionally, Rauch Brands introduced their Babar holiday glass ornament collection in January. Canadian streetwear brand Peace Collective launched the P/C x Babar collection in stores and online earlier this month.

"For over 90 years, fans worldwide have been captivated by Babar's unique style and iconic artwork," said Carly Slack, Director of Global Licensing, Retail & Marketing at Nelvana. "We are excited to bring Babar's timeless charm to our latest collaborations. These partnerships with Cotton On, Rauch Brands, and Peace Collective offer high-quality, stylish, and innovative products, ensuring there is something special for every Babar fan."

The new global partnership with clothing brand, Cotton On, will place Babar at the front and center of women's loungewear and sleepwear. The collection will be available online and in retail stores.

"The French character Babar has truly inspired the Cotton On Body x Babar collection, particularly with Paris at the front of everyone's mind this season." said Olivia Twitchett, Buying Manager at Cotton On Body. "Our 90's T-shirt Nighties, with the iconic Babar graphics, will be the hero of this collection, with the cuteness of the character tapping into nostalgia for our customer. Nostalgia is a big part of our Body DNA; youthful, playful and fun. Talking to nostalgia and researching this theme is a form of escapism for our Gen Z customer, so we believe this collection will tap into childhood memories and will provide them with an alternative to technology and mindless scrolling".

Renowned for their beautiful hand-crafted and exceptional quality holiday glass ornament designs, Rauch Brands launched special Babar themed glass ornaments. Featuring six festive designs, the collection will be available at department, specialty, and independent stores across North America and online at www.christopherradko.com and www.katandannie.com just in time for the 2024 holiday season.

Continuing their successful five-year licensing partnership with Nelvana, Peace Collective and Nelvana have taken it to new heights, with an exclusive P/C x Babar collection. This new collaboration which launched on July 5th is now available in-stores and online. The exclusive collection has Babar designs in collaboration with some of Peace Collective's best known self-care themes.

Babar originated in the 1930s as a bedtime story told to Laurent de Brunhoff and his brother by their mother, Cecile, and first came to life through the art of Laurent's father, Jean, a painter, who produced seven books about the character. When Jean passed away at the young age of 37, Laurent, who studied at the same art academy, built on his father's work, creating many lively adventures for the elephant family. A remarkable success story with humble beginnings, today Babar continues to reign as the king of children's literature. The lovable elephant has appeared in more than 75 books in 27 languages, as well as multiple television series, specials, and films.

The success of these partnerships underscore Babar's enduring appeal and Nelvana and The Clifford Ross Company's commitment to expanding the nostalgic property's presence across diverse product categories and global markets.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 5,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About The Clifford Ross Company

Founded in 1985 by multimedia artist Clifford Ross, The Clifford Ross Company focused on three classic properties during its early years: the works of Edward Gorey, Tom Swift and Babar. After optioning the rights to Babar in 1986 directly from Laurent de Brunhoff and the de Brunhoff family, CRC entered into a working relationship with Nelvana on all aspects of the property. For over 30 years, the companies have worked together producing both television and feature-length movies featuring the Babar characters and developing a worldwide licensing program.

