Corus Entertainment : NELVANA SECURES LATIN AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR BUILDER BROTHERS DREAM FACTORY WITH DISCOVERY KIDS LATIN AMERICA

TORONTO, JANUARY 25, 2023 - Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children's animated and live action content, has signed on longtime partner Discovery Kids Latin America as part of its first major international distribution deal for the 3D animated preschool series Builder Brothers Dream Factory (40x11min) in Latin America. Distributed by Nelvana and co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment, the original series is also set to air on Corus Entertainment's Treehouse in Canada.

"Similar to the Property Brothers series, Builder Brothers Dream Factory promotes innovation and creative construction in a fun and relevant way that not only entertains and fosters kids' natural curiosity, but also informs and lays the foundation for the growing maker culture around the world," said Mellany Welsh, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. "It's been a pleasure working with Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment to bring this highly-anticipated series to partners internationally, and we couldn't think of a more fitting partner than Discovery Kids Latin America to launch the series, given the Property Brothers' success in the region."

"Discovery Kids Latin America is a key partner in our home renovation content, as we aim to provide viewers of all ages across the globe with innovative entertainment they can enjoy and learn from," said Drew and Jonathan Scott, co-host of Property Brothers and co-founder of Scott Brothers Entertainment. Added Drew Scott, co-host of Property Brothers and co-founder of Scott Brothers Entertainment: "We're honored to partner with them and look forward to inspiring our younger fans to reach for the stars and achieve their dreams."

Builder Brothers Dream Factory is inspired by the real-life hosts of Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, who are twin brothers who dream big! With extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart - coupled with a big dose of 'twin-spiration', there's no build too big and no problem too small for the brothers and the Dream Factory crew to handle!

