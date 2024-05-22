Key Promotions in Marketing and Editorial also Announced

Toronto, ON May 22, 2024: Today Kids Can Press has announced that Naseem Hrab, most recently Associate Publisher, Creative, will oversee and lead the entire Kids Can Press business as Publisher, effective immediately.

A Governor General's Award-winning children's book author who holds a master's in library science, Naseem started her career as a librarian at the Canadian Children's Book Centre, and has parlayed a genuine love of children's books into fifteen years at Kids Can Press working a variety of what she has described as "dream jobs." As Publisher, Naseem will continue to bring her keen perspective on the creative aspect of publishing to guide the editorial and design direction of the list and her years of marketing and publishing experience to the company's business operations.

"Given Naseem's tenure at KCP and experience guiding many areas of the business, I am confident that she will lead the company's further success as Publisher," said Mellany Welsh, Vice President and Head of Nelvana and Kids Can Press, and whom Naseem will report to. "Naseem is also highly regarded within the children's publishing industry, both as a celebrated author and with her involvement on numerous industry boards, panels, and mentorships. Coupled with her knowledge of the children's book market and strong creator relationships, Naseem is well equipped to build upon the ongoing growth and renown of the Kids Can Press publishing program."

Other promotions at Kids Can Press were announced alongside Naseem's move to Publisher:

Michaela Cornell, a publishing PR veteran, whose communications role at KCP over the past twelve years has straddled marketing and publicity, has been promoted to Marketing Manager. She will spearhead all marketing and PR initiatives for Kids Can Press and will report to Naseem Hrab.

Katie Scott, who has acquired and edited many acclaimed and award-winning books and developed strong relationships with key creators and agents since joining Kids Can Press in 2013, has been promoted to Senior Editor. Katie will continue to report to Editorial Development Director Yasemin Uçar.

About Kids Can Press

Kids Can Press, part of the Corus Entertainment family, celebrated 50 years as a trusted children's publisher in 2023. A recipient of the distinguished Bologna Prize for the Best Children's Publisher, North America, Kids Can Press is known for its acclaimed literary picture books, character-driven franchises with global and crossover appeal and award-winning STEM- and social issues-based nonfiction. The publisher's catalog includes an active list of over 700 titles for children and young adults enjoyed by readers around the world. Kids Can Press is among some of the industry's leading publishers distributed by Hachette Client Services and is a proud signatory of the United Nations Publishers Compact. For more on our books and creators visit kidscanpress.com.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 5,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Corus

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

