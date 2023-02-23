Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Corus Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:29:13 2023-02-23 pm EST
1.940 CAD    0.00%
03:12pCorus Entertainment : Radio legend alan cross celebrates 30 years of the ongoing history of new music
PU
01:17pCorus Entertainment : Big brother canada launches digital dailies, new exclusive content for season 11 available on bigbrothercanada.ca
PU
02/22Corus Entertainment : 630 CHED REFRESHES ITS LINEUP WITH TWO NEW EXCITING WEEKDAY SHOWs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corus Entertainment : RADIO LEGEND ALAN CROSS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF THE ONGOING HISTORY OF NEW MUSIC

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADIO LEGEND ALAN CROSS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF THE ONGOING HISTORY OF NEW MUSIC

Canada's Longest Running Radio Documentary Airs Across North America and on the Curiouscast Podcast Network

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, February 23, 2023 - Corus Audio is pleased to announce that Canada's longest running radio show, Ongoing History of New Music, hosted by iconic music expert Alan Cross, celebrates a milestone 30-year anniversary on 102.1 the Edge.

The Ongoing History of New Music is the program for anyone who loves to rock. Having expanded since its debut on February 28, 1993, the popular radio show examines the alternative rock universe, from artist profiles to various thematic explorations. After gaining widespread appeal on Toronto's 102.1 the Edge, the show was picked up nationally across Corus rock radio stations and developed into a podcast with Curiouscast in 2017, enabling it to reach more listeners throughout Canada and the U.S. The Ongoing History of New Music podcast remains one of Canada's most-listened to music podcast with a growing listener base. The show has produced 976 original radio episodes and 280 podcast episodes to date, and will run a landmark 1000th episode this fall.

"I have always been obsessed with music and am honoured to be able to share my passion with everyone," said broadcaster Alan Cross. "I'm so proud of the success of the show and that it continues to excite and resonate with listeners. I want to thank everyone who has supported the show over the years. There is no shortage of stories to tell and I'm glad people are staying along for the ride."

With over four decades in the industry, Alan is one of the most well-known music experts in Canada. He's had a long career at Corus Radio, joining the Edge (then CFNY) in October 1986. He also spent time working as a program director at Y108 (then Y95) in Hamilton, was a Senior Program Director for Corus Interactive, and a Head Curator of ExploreMusic. A jack of all trades, Alan is also an author, music consultant, and has co-founded organizations including Major League Mixes and the Music Technology Group and Event series.

The Ongoing History of New Music airs Sunday evenings across Corus Radio's rock stations and episodes are available on all podcast platforms. More information at Curiouscast.ca.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Twitter: @CorusPR, @alancross

Facebook: @alancross

Instagram: @alan_crossx

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle Brykman

Communications Specialist, Corus Audio & Global News

416.219.9273

michelle.brykman@corusent.com

Rishma Govani
Director, Communications, Corus Audio & Global News
416.391.7361
rishma.govani@corusent.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
03:12pCorus Entertainment : Radio legend alan cross celebrates 30 years of the ongoing history o..
PU
01:17pCorus Entertainment : Big brother canada launches digital dailies, new exclusive content f..
PU
02/22Corus Entertainment : 630 CHED REFRESHES ITS LINEUP WITH TWO NEW EXCITING WEEKDAY SHOWs
PU
02/22Corus Entertainment : Global tv app adds magnolia network canada and lifetime, and introdu..
PU
02/22Corus entertainment congratulates its esteemed production partners on 74 canadian scree..
AQ
02/17Corus entertainment announces amendment of credit facilities
AQ
02/17Corus Entertainment Inc. Announces Amendment of Credit Facilities
CI
02/07Corus Entertainment : New seasons of long-standing hit reality series survivor and big bro..
PU
02/06Pamela anderson's journey continues with two new greenlights from corus studios
AQ
02/03PLUTO TV ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE NEW FAST CHANNELS OUTtv PROUD AND SHADES OF BLACK IN CANAD..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 541 M 1 136 M 1 136 M
Net income 2023 34,0 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 270 M 936 M 936 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 11,7%
Capitalization 387 M 286 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 336
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,94 CAD
Average target price 2,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Fernand Bélisle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-11.57%286
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-23.80%17 118
HT&E LIMITED24.35%253
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-0.64%115
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-50.90%51
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.31.43%37