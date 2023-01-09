Advanced search
    CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
  Report
2023-01-06
2.330 CAD   +2.64%
Corus Entertainment : RADIO TO LAUNCH QR CALGARY ON FM DIAL

01/09/2023
LET'S GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT CORUS RADIO TO LAUNCH QR CALGARY ON FM DIAL

For Immediate Release

CALGARY, January 9, 2023 - Today, Corus Radio has rebranded Q107 Calgary to QR Calgary: Talk on FM. This bold and exciting move will give listeners more engaging, informative content that matters to Calgarians.

From local news, weather, traffic to interviews with community experts and top local and regional political leaders, the well-informed and much-loved on-air personalities heard on 770 CHQR, will now also be heard on the FM dial.

"QR Calgary has been part of the radio landscape for more than five decades and its focus on the community has been a big part of its success," said John Vos, Regional Program Director. "By bringing QR programming to the FM band at 107 FM, we look forward to reaching a new generation of news/talk listeners in Calgary and Western Canada."

"At Corus Audio our strategy is to position our first-class content across all of our platforms - AM, FM, and podcast," said Brad Phillips, Senior Vice President of Corus Audio. "We are excited about this unique opportunity in this dynamic market."

The QR Calgary launch includes interviews with VIP and surprise guests, an extensive marketing campaign and the Crack the $10K QR Code contest, powered by Deerfoot Inn & Casino, where the station will give away $10,000 to one lucky listener.

In addition to AM and FM Radio, QR Calgary can be heard anywhere and anytime on the Radio Player Canada app, Tune-in Radio, the Curiouscast podcast network, Audio Vault, HD Radio in your vehicle, Shaw Direct, Telus TV and on Amazon Alexa (just say, "Alexa play QR Calgary").

-30-

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
Twitter: @CorusPR@qrcalgary
Instagram: @qrclagary
Facebook: @qrcalgary
Ticktok: @qrcalgary

QR Calgary is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Cathy Paine, Communications Specialist, Global News & Corus Radio
647-649-1634
cathy.paine@corusent.com

Rishma Govani
Director, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio
416-391-7361
rishma.govani@corusent.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 13:18:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
