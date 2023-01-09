Corus Entertainment : RADIO TO LAUNCH QR CALGARY ON FM DIAL

For Immediate Release

CALGARY, January 9, 2023 - Today, Corus Radio has rebranded Q107 Calgary to QR Calgary: Talk on FM. This bold and exciting move will give listeners more engaging, informative content that matters to Calgarians.

From local news, weather, traffic to interviews with community experts and top local and regional political leaders, the well-informed and much-loved on-air personalities heard on 770 CHQR, will now also be heard on the FM dial.

"QR Calgary has been part of the radio landscape for more than five decades and its focus on the community has been a big part of its success," said John Vos, Regional Program Director. "By bringing QR programming to the FM band at 107 FM, we look forward to reaching a new generation of news/talk listeners in Calgary and Western Canada."

"At Corus Audio our strategy is to position our first-class content across all of our platforms - AM, FM, and podcast," said Brad Phillips, Senior Vice President of Corus Audio. "We are excited about this unique opportunity in this dynamic market."

The QR Calgary launch includes interviews with VIP and surprise guests, an extensive marketing campaign and the Crack the $10K QR Code contest, powered by Deerfoot Inn & Casino, where the station will give away $10,000 to one lucky listener.

In addition to AM and FM Radio, QR Calgary can be heard anywhere and anytime on the Radio Player Canada app, Tune-in Radio, the Curiouscast podcast network, Audio Vault, HD Radio in your vehicle, Shaw Direct, Telus TV and on Amazon Alexa (just say, "Alexa play QR Calgary").

