TORONTO, December 8, 2023 - STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel streaming service, is now available for even more Canadians to enjoy through the Bell Fibe TV app. Existing Fibe TV app customers can now add STACKTV to their subscription for $10 a month and unlock access to exclusive content you can't stream anywhere else, from binge-worthy comedies and dramas, to guilty pleasure reality, how-to lifestyle shows, and adored family content.

"We're thrilled to build upon our relationship with Bell, delivering STACKTV's vast library of content to a wider audience and allowing us to provide an exceptional entertainment experience to even more households in Canada," said Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment. "We are proud of the value STACKTV brings to both subscribers and our partners and are looking forward to continued growth and success."

STACKTV is a unique product offering, with thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are available to stream live and on-demand, with new content added daily. On STACKTV, there is a stream for everyone in the family.

Existing Fibe TV app customers in Ontario and Québec can visit https://m.bell.ca/stacktv (English) or https://m.bell.ca/stacktv-fr (French) to add STACKTV to their package. New app customers can add STACKTV at the time of order via Bell's ordering process. For more information, visit https://support.bell.ca/Fibe-TV-app.

STACKTV is also available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream and FuboTV customers.

Global 's Survivor , Big Brother Canada , Crime Beat , W.A.T. , NCIS: Sydney , FBI , Ghosts , The Young and The Restless and more

's , , , , , , , and more W Network 's biggest holiday celebration ever with Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas featuring over 40 new festive premieres, and a library of 150 Hallmark Channel movies available to stream. Plus, Based on a True Story and an all-new season of Days of our Lives

's biggest holiday celebration ever with and a library of available to stream. Plus, and an all-new season of Adult Swim 's Rick and Morty, Scavengers Reign, Harley Quinn, Teenage Euthanasia, and Royal Crackers

's and The HISTORY ® Channel 's Mountain Men, Alone, The Curse of Oak Island, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch and The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters

's and Food Network Canada 's Holiday Baking Championship , Christmas Cookie Challenge , Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown , Holiday Wars , and Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown

's , , , , and HGTV Canada 's Help! I Wrecked My House, Fixer to Fabulous, Unsellable Houses, House Hunters International, Scott's Vacation House Rules and Island of Bryan

's and Slice 's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Below Deck: Mediterranean , The Real Housewives of Miami , Winter House , Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Potomac and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

's , , , , and Showcase 's Chucky , The Lazarus Project , Killing It, Culprits and John Carpenter's Suburban Screams

's , , and National Geographic 's Border Security , To Catch A Smuggler , Life Below Zero: Next Generation , The Incredible Dr. Pol and America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

's , , , and Lifetime 's Married at First Sight , Lifetime Original Movies , Meet, Marry, Murder , The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise and The Battle for Justina Pelletier

's , , , and Fun for the whole family on YTV, Treehouse, Cartoon Network,Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior with The Croods: Family Tree,SpongeBob SquarePants,Bugs Bunny Builders,Ready, Steady, Wiggle!,Bluey, Rubble and Crew and Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-8 are exclusive to STACKTV)

For more information on STACKTV, visit stacktv.ca.

