Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Corus Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:52:32 2023-04-12 pm EDT
1.680 CAD   -1.75%
03:20pCorus Entertainment : Studios closes q2 with more than 200 hours of content sold and brings new programs to miptv
PU
01:53pDBRS Changes Trend on Corus Entertainment to Negative; Down Over 2%
MT
04/06Corus Entertainment : 640 toronto launches its first beer, breaking brews, with local brewery
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corus Entertainment : STUDIOS CLOSES Q2 WITH MORE THAN 200 HOURS OF CONTENT SOLD AND BRINGS NEW PROGRAMS TO MIPTV

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORUS STUDIOS CLOSES Q2 WITH MORE THAN 200 HOURS OF CONTENT SOLD AND BRINGS NEW PROGRAMS TO MIPTV

Hallmark Channel U.S. Picks Up The Love Club's Four Made-For-TV Movies

At MIPTV, Corus Studios' New Slate Features Renovation Competition Series Renovation Resort, Starring Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, and food series Pamela's Cooking With Love (WT) Hosted by the Iconic Pamela Anderson


(Clockwise: The Love Club, Great Chocolate Showdown, Sarah's Mountain Escape, and Renovation Resort)

To share this release socially use:Corus Studios Q2 Press Release

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, Canada, April 12, 2023 - Ahead of MIPTV, Corus Studios continues to grow its distribution output with over 200 hours of content sold during Q2. Inclusive of 18 titles across the lifestyle, factual, and scripted space, Corus Studios' recent sales reflect the breadth and multi-season depth of its catalogue. The Canadian distributor's first foray into scripted movies drew interest from the Hallmark Channel in the U.S., who picked up The Love Club (4×120), consisting of four, interconnected made-for-TV movies.

As Corus Studios looks ahead to Q3, it is excited to bring new and highly anticipated titles to buyers, including Pamela Anderson's new food-focused series, Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title) (8×60), the competition-renovation series Renovation Resort (7×60) starring Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray, and Bryan Baeumlers' new series Bryan's All In (10×60).

Additional Corus Studios Sales Include:

Hulu introduces Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny, Season 3 (10×60), Crime Beat, Season 4 (11×60), and Sarah's Mountain Escape, Season 1 (10×60) to U.S. viewers.

Continuing to expand into Pan Asia, new Corus Studios licensee, Rock Entertainment, bought Seasons 1 and 2 of the food-competition series, Great Chocolate Showdown (16×60).

New sales to In The Box TV in Vietnam and the Balkans includeBuying the View, Season 1-2 (26×30), Island of Bryan, Season 3-4 (26×60), Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 1 (8×60), Stitched, Season 1 (12×60), and Wall of Chefs, Season 2 (10×60).

Australia's Foxtel picks up Backroad Truckers, Season 2 (8×60), Deadman's Curse, Season 1 (8×60), Rust Valley Restorers, Season 4 (10×60), Salvage Kings, Season 3 (8×60), Sarah's Mountain Escape, Season 1 (10×60).

Quebecor Content in French Canada picks up an array of home and food content including Big Food Bucket List, Season 3 (9×30), Great Chocolate Showdown, Season 3 (8×60), Island of Bryan, Season 4 (8×60), Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 1 (8×60), Project Bakeover, Season 2 (10×60), Rock Solid Builds, Season 2 (10×60), Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan, Season 1 (10×60).

Corus Studios sales were brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios, Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories, and Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look, Vice President, Original Content, Lifestyle, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids. Debbie Brown and Marni Goldman are Executives in Charge of Production for Food Network Canada. Maria Knight is an Executive in Charge of Production for The HISTORY Channel. Debbie Brown, Dora Fong, Lynne Carter, and Marni Goldman are Executives in Charge for HGTV Canada. Susan Alexander is an Executive in Charge for W Network.

Backroad Truckers and Rust Valley Restorers is produced by Mayhem Entertainment. Big Food Bucket List is produced by Lone Eagle Entertainment. Bryan's All In (WT) and Island of Bryan are produced by Si Entertainment. TheLove Club and Great Chocolate Showdown are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency. Buying the View is produced by Our House Media. Crime Beat is produced by The Global Television Network. Deadman's Curse is produced by Great Pacific Media. Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny and Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Pamela's Cooking With Love (WT) and Pamela's Garden of Eden is produced by Fireworks Media Group. Pamela Anderson is represented by APA. Project Bakeover is produced by eOne. Canada. Rock Solid Builds is produced by Cineflix. Salvage Kings is produced by Media Headquarters. Sarah's Mountain Escape is produced by Insight Productions. Stitched is produced by FORTÉ Entertainment. Wall of Chefs is produced by Insight Productions.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit www.corusstudios.com

-30-

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For more information, please contact:

Julie MacFarlane
Publicity Manager, Lifestyle Content and Corus Studios
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4876
Julie.MacFarlane@corusent.com

Emily Crane
Senior Publicist, Lifestyle Content and Corus Studios
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4220
Emily.Crane@corusent.com

For more information on sales of Corus Studios content, please contact:

Rita Carbone Fleury
Corus Studios Worldwide Sales
Rita.CarboneFleury@corusent.com

Leyla Formoso
Corus Studios Sales Representative, Latin America, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain
Leyla.Formoso@corusent.com

Pooja Nirmal Kant
Corus Studios Sales Representative, Asia and Central Eastern Europe
Pooja.NirmalKant@corusent.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
03:20pCorus Entertainment : Studios closes q2 with more than 200 hours of content sold and bring..
PU
01:53pDBRS Changes Trend on Corus Entertainment to Negative; Down Over 2%
MT
04/06Corus Entertainment : 640 toronto launches its first beer, breaking brews, with local brew..
PU
04/05Paramount unveils 'free, easy, fast,' an exploration of free ad-supported streaming tel..
AQ
04/05Corus Entertainment : NELVANA AND TOIKIDO TO DEVELOP NEW ANIMATED SERIES BASED ON ANTICIPA..
PU
03/29Corus entertainment's second quarter financial results to be released on april 13, 2023
AQ
03/28Corus Entertainment : Sixteen south and nelvana harness a horse named steve for new animat..
PU
03/22National Bank Previews Corus Entertainment's Q2 Results
MT
03/22Class is in session! the premiere of popularity papers takes centre stage on ytv and st..
AQ
03/22When it rains, it pours - pluto tv adds new channel from the weather network
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 539 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 1 273 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,77%
Capitalization 341 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 336
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,71 CAD
Average target price 2,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Managers and Directors
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Fernand Bélisle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-20.83%253
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-30.48%15 795
HT&E LIMITED14.51%226
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-39.94%69
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-54.49%48
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.2.86%29
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer