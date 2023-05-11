Corus Entertainment : THE CROWN LOSES ANOTHER MEMBER AS SASKATOON'S ANIKA MYSHA IS SENT TO JURY IN SPECIAL EVICTION ON BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 11

THE CROWN LOSES ANOTHER MEMBER AS SASKATOON'S ANIKA MYSHA IS SENT TO JURY IN SPECIAL EVICTION ON BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 11

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 - In the final week of the season, it came down to the showmance versus the remaining "Crown" members in Wednesday night's special eviction episode of Big Brother Canada, with Saskatoon's Anika Mysha becoming the 10th houseguest to leave the BBCAN Manor. During the most vital Power of Veto competition of the season, Prince Edward Island's Claudia Campbell won the POV and took herself off the block, forcing Anika to become the replacement nominee against her ally, Toronto's Daniel Clarke. As the sole voter of the night, Claudia evicted Anika, making her the season's eighth jury member. Now Claudia, Daniel and Toronto's Terrell "Ty" McDonald, will compete for the win in an epic three-part HOH competition during Thursday night's two-hour season finale at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.

"To be very honest, when I walked through those doors I was not expecting much," said Anika. "I really only wanted to survive the first couple weeks, but very soon I found out that I was stronger than I thought I was. I could set my emotions aside and make game decisions, create alliances, and I'm very proud of the game that I played."

In the most significant week in the BBCAN11 Manor, the houseguests competed in the pivotal second last HOH competition of the season, "Days'd and Confused." Ty's memory prevailed, solidifying his place in the final three, as well as his legacy in the game. As the season's top comp beast, Ty breaks a BBCAN record with the most competition wins in one season: two Head of Household wins, one safety win, and five Veto wins. With all the power for the week, Ty nominated his showmance Claudia and social powerhouse Daniel for eviction.

In the final POV competition of the season, "BBCAN Motel," the last-standing "Girlie Pop," Claudia, pulled out a crucial victory, removing herself from the block and securing her spot in the finale. With only one option, Anika was named the replacement nominee against her ride-or-die, Daniel. Ultimately, Claudia felt like she had a better game relationship with Daniel and cast the sole vote to evict Anika in tonight's critical eviction ceremony, revealing Season 11's final three houseguests.

Watch the exciting two-hour Season 11 finale Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global to see who is crowned the winner of Big Brother Canada Season 11 and takes home the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 towards a brand-new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS and $10,000 worth of Shark® and Ninja® products.

Voting for Canada's Favourite Houseguest continues on bigbrothercanada.ca. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of WINNERS and will be announced at the end of the season finale.

