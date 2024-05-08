"THE TODDINATOR" HAS LEFT THE BBCAN STUDIOS AS TODD CLEMENTS IS EVICTED IN TONIGHT'S BIG BROTHER CANADA SPECIAL EVICTION EPISODE

"The Toddinator" has been terminated from the BBCAN Studios as Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador's Todd Clements was evicted in Tuesday night's special eviction episode. Earlier in the week, Halifax's Bayleigh Pelham won her first HOH of the season, securing her spot in the final three. With this power, Bayleigh chose to nominate Toronto's Lexus Jackson, and fellow East-Coaster, Todd. During the most critical POV competition of the season, Lexus came out victorious and used the POV to take herself off the block, forcing Richmond Hill's Anthony "Dougy" Douglas to become the replacement nominee against Todd. As the sole voter, Lexus protected her ally Dougy, and chose to evict "The Toddinator," making the BBCAN newbie this season's sixth jury member. With the stage set for the final act, Bailey, Lexus and Anthony will battle it out in the epic three-part HOH competition during Wednesday night's 90-minute blockbuster season finale beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.

"Learning this game on the fly, "The Toddinator" came along, and I grew wings, and I flew away on my own." - Todd Clements

