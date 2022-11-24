Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Corus Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-24 pm EST
2.400 CAD   +5.73%
04:13pTSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
11/23Corus Entertainment : ' svp, networks daniel eves steps down; jennifer abrams named as successor
PU
11/10Corus Entertainment : Global news weather specialist mike sobel to retire after 25 years with global edmonton
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook

11/24/2022 | 04:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

*

TSX ends up 0.3%, at 20,344.07

*

Posts highest closing level since June 9

*

Technology rises 0.7%

*

Materials group ends 0.8% higher

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than five months, led by gains for the technology and materials sectors, as optimism grew that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 61.81 points, or 0.3%, at 20,344.07, its highest closing level since June 9.

With U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving, the focus remained on Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting earlier this month pointing to a slower pace of rate increases starting as soon as December.

"Investors continue to respond bullishly to yesterday's FOMC minutes," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 0.7% as declining bond yields raised the value to investors of the future cash flows that high-growth companies are expected to produce.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%, while heavily-weighted financials ended 0.2% higher.

The sector was helped by a gain of 0.7% for Manulife Financial Corp after the company said it will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit.

Corus Entertainment Inc was a standout performer on Thursday, with its shares gaining 5.7%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.67648 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.21141 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7492 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 5.73% 2.4 Delayed Quote.-52.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.04086 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
GREECE ATHEX COMPOSITE 1.48% 919.78 Delayed Quote.1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.67% 23.96 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.21% 0.62633 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
NOTE AB 0.38% 160.4 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 20344.07 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
All news about CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
04:13pTSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
11/23Corus Entertainment : ' svp, networks daniel eves steps down; jennifer abrams named as suc..
PU
11/10Corus Entertainment : Global news weather specialist mike sobel to retire after 25 years w..
PU
11/03Corus Entertainment : Global news commemorates canadian veterans with remembrance day cove..
PU
10/27Et canada welcomes big brother canada alums brittnee blair and jedson tavernier as new ..
AQ
10/24BMO Capital Reviews Corus' Q4 Results
MT
10/24Corus Entertainment Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at RBC
MT
10/21Toronto Stocks Rise; Corus Entertainment Slides as Lower Advertising Revenue Weighs on ..
DJ
10/21National Bank Highlights ETFs in Canada for Investors Mulling Tax-Loss Harvesting
MT
10/21National Bank Notes Corus Entertainment Q4 Revenue in Line, EBITDA Misses Elevated Stre..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 555 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 1 236 M 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 10,6%
Capitalization 453 M 339 M 339 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 336
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,27 CAD
Average target price 3,24 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Fernand Bélisle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-52.31%338
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.36%25 282
HT&E LIMITED-46.90%236
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-36.00%134
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-2.08%100
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-12.08%87