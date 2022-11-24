TSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)
*
TSX ends up 0.3%, at 20,344.07
*
Posts highest closing level since June 9
*
Technology rises 0.7%
*
Materials group ends 0.8% higher
TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than five
months, led by gains for the technology and materials sectors,
as optimism grew that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of
interest rate hikes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 61.81 points, or 0.3%, at 20,344.07, its
highest closing level since June 9.
With U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving, the focus remained
on Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Open Market
Committee's meeting earlier this month pointing to a slower pace
of rate increases starting as soon as December.
"Investors continue to respond bullishly to yesterday's FOMC
minutes," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA
Wealth Management, said in a note.
The Toronto market's technology sector rose 0.7% as
declining bond yields raised the value to investors of the
future cash flows that high-growth companies are expected to
produce.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%, while
heavily-weighted financials ended 0.2% higher.
The sector was helped by a gain of 0.7% for Manulife
Financial Corp after the company said it will outsource
its property operations in Canada to focus on its
entrepreneurial investment management unit.
Corus Entertainment Inc was a standout performer
on Thursday, with its shares gaining 5.7%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)