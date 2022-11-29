Advanced search
    CRVL   US2210061097

CORVEL CORPORATION

(CRVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
150.21 USD   -0.76%
CERIS Expands Services and Rebrands

11/29/2022 | 07:36am EST
Rapidly Growing Payment Integrity Firm Offers New Solutions in DRG Validation, Data Mining and More

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERIS, a CorVel company and a leader in both prepay and post-pay health care claims review, has expanded services and launched a top to bottom rebranding to communicate its enhanced value proposition.

CERIS has been a leader in prepay itemized bill review for three decades. It has expanded its service offerings to add innovative services such as full DRG validation review and a state-of-the-art methodology to perform fair and appropriate out-of-network repricing.

CERIS also performs post-payment itemized bill review, clinical coding reviews, implant reviews, chart to charge reviews and medical implant and transplant reviews. It brings to bear deep data mining and analytical capabilities that allow it to discover savings in 97% of all claims that it reviews. In implant claims alone, it obtains an average savings of 62% over original bills.

The rebranding includes the articulation of a specific purpose for CERIS: To help heal healthcare billing through transparency and integrity. The company’s overall vision is to become a beacon of integrity in the healthcare industry.

“As our company continues to grow, we revisit our mission and purpose so we remain aligned, relevant and authentic to who we are,” said company President, Greg Dorn. “Our commitment is to be proactive in meeting our clients’ emerging needs and steward our identity with integrity. Our goal is to remain a premier payment integrity partner.”

In addition to its rearticulated purpose and vision, CERIS will emphasize to its clients its dedication to accuracy and transparency in healthcare billing. Its client interactions are focused on integrity, reliability, dedication, professionalism and true partnership.

For more information visit www.ceris.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About CERiS

CERIS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and repricing, combines clinical expertise and cost containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, DRG validation, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its proprietary universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of each claim review.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 646 M - -
Net income 2022 66,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 54,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 593 M 2 593 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 233
Free-Float 16,4%
Chart CORVEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CorVel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORVEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Combs President & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon T. OBrien Financial Analyst
V. Gordon Clemons Chairman
Maxim Shishin Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey J. Michael Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORVEL CORPORATION-27.78%2 593
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.84%131 935
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-8.78%66 255
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.18%21 119
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY34.57%20 232
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-13.84%16 977