    KOR   CA2210131058

CORVUS GOLD INC.

(KOR)
  Report
Corvus Gold Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Corvus Gold Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KOR

09/16/2021 | 11:19pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: KOR) to AngloGold Ashanti Limited is fair to Corvus Gold shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Corvus Gold shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Corvus Gold and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Corvus Gold shareholders; (2) determine whether AngloGold Ashanti is underpaying for Corvus Gold; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Corvus Gold shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Corvus Gold shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORVUS GOLD INC.
09/16CORVUS GOLD MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into..
BU
09/14CORVUS GOLD : Roth Capital Downgrades Corvus Gold to Neutral from Buy
MT
09/14ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : to Acquire Remaining 80.5% Corvus Gold Stake for $370 Millio..
MT
09/13ADRs End Higher; Adaptimmune Therapeutics Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
09/13Toronto Stocks Rise; VIQ Solutions Shares Fall on $18 Million Direct Offering
DJ
09/13CORVUS GOLD : Edges Up 2% in Canada as Enters Definitive Agreement with AngloGol..
MT
09/13CORVUS GOLD : AngloGold Ashanti Enter Definitive Agreement over Merger
MT
09/13CORVUS GOLD : AngloGold Ashanti Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Corvus and..
PU
09/13AngloGold Ashanti to Buy Remaining 80.5% Stake in Corvus Gold for $370 Millio..
DJ
09/13CORVUS GOLD INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -17,1 M -13,5 M -13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 513 M 404 M 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart CORVUS GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Corvus Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORVUS GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,04 CAD
Average target price 3,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Pontius President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peggy Wu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ronald W. Largent Executive Chairman
Carl E. Brechtel Chief Administrative Officer
Rowland Perkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORVUS GOLD INC.33.44%405
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.64%46 185
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.72%34 385
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-18.56%23 530
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.15%19 904
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.81%14 672