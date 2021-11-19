Corvus Gold ( : “Issuer) - Form 8-K

Re:Corvus Gold Inc. (the "Issuer)
2021 Special Meeting of Shareholders and Optionholders
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the above-noted Issuer:
Meeting Type:
Special Meeting of Shareholders and Optionholders
Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
November 22, 2021
Record Date for Voting (if applicable):
November 22, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
November 22, 2021
Notice and Access - Registered Holders:
Yes
Notice and Access - Beneficial Holders:
Yes
Stratification:
No
Stratification Type:
N/A
Issuer Sending Materials Indirectly to NOBOs:
Yes
Issuer Paying to Send Materials to OBOs:
Yes
Meeting Date:
January 6, 2022
Meeting Location:
Corvus Gold Inc.
#1750 - 700 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8
Description
CUSIP
ISIN
Common
221013105
CA2210131058
Yours truly,
CORVUS GOLD INC.
"Marla K. Ritchie"
Corporate Secretary
cc: Jennifer Hansen, Cassels Brock (via email)
Jason Brenkert (Dorsey & Whitney) (via email)
Pam Hosfield, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (via email)
