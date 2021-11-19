Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/19 05:00:00 pm
4.07 CAD   --.--%
05:34pCORVUS GOLD ( : “Issuer) - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pCORVUS GOLD INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/08CORVUS GOLD INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Corvus Gold ( : “Issuer) - Form 8-K

11/19/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Re:Corvus Gold Inc. (the "Issuer)

- 2021 Special Meeting of Shareholders and Optionholders

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the above-noted Issuer:

Meeting Type: Special Meeting of Shareholders and Optionholders
Record Date for Notice of Meeting: November 22, 2021
Record Date for Voting (if applicable): November 22, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: November 22, 2021
Notice and Access - Registered Holders:

Yes

Notice and Access - Beneficial Holders: Yes
Stratification: No
Stratification Type: N/A
Issuer Sending Materials Indirectly to NOBOs: Yes
Issuer Paying to Send Materials to OBOs: Yes
Meeting Date: January 6, 2022
Meeting Location: Corvus Gold Inc.
#1750 - 700 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8
Description CUSIP ISIN
Common 221013105 CA2210131058

Yours truly,

CORVUS GOLD INC.

"Marla K. Ritchie"

Corporate Secretary

cc: Jennifer Hansen, Cassels Brock (via email)

Jason Brenkert (Dorsey & Whitney) (via email)

Pam Hosfield, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (via email)

Disclaimer

Corvus Gold Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
