Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Corvus Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOR   CA2210131058

CORVUS GOLD INC.

(KOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Corvus Gold Inc. - KOR

10/15/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Corvus Gold Inc. ("KOR" or the "Company") (KOR) relating to its proposed acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

The investigation focuses on whether Corvus Gold Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/corvus-gold-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you owned common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-corvus-gold-inc--kor-301401661.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CORVUS GOLD INC.
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Corvus Gold I..
PR
10/08CORVUS GOLD INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07CORVUS GOLD : Reports 2021 Annual General Meeting Results
AQ
10/06CORVUS GOLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
10/06Corvus Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2021
CI
09/17CORVUS GOLD : Entry into a Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
09/17CORVUS GOLD INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
09/16CORVUS GOLD MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether t..
BU
09/14CORVUS GOLD : Roth Capital Downgrades Corvus Gold to Neutral from Buy
MT
09/14ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : to Acquire Remaining 80.5% Corvus Gold Stake for $370 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORVUS GOLD INC.
More recommendations