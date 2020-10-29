Log in
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Data from its Clinical Trial of CPI-006 for Patients with COVID-19 at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

10/29/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present updated data from its Phase 1 study investigating the potential for CPI-006 to provide a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19 at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place November 9-14, 2020.

The updated data from the COVID-19 program will be presented in a poster at SITC:

Title: Immunotherapy with B cell activating antibody CPI-006 in patients (pts) with mild to moderate COVID-19 stimulates anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response, memory B cells and memory T effector cells
Poster #: 325
Lead Author: Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Temple University Hospital

The SITC poster presentation will be available on the SITC meeting website from 8:00 AM ET on November 9, 2020 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

R&D Symposium Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Slides
Corvus will host an R&D Symposium on November 12, 2020, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET (8:00 - 10:00 AM PT), to highlight the COVID-19 program data and provide updates on its cancer programs. The R&D Symposium will be hosted by Corvus president and CEO, Richard A. Miller, M.D. and other members of the Corvus team. The agenda includes the following guest speakers:

  • Tullia C. Bruno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. Bruno will provide an overview of B cell biology and antibodies.
  • Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Chair and Professor, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study, and Chair and Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Criner will provide an overview of current COVID-19 therapies.

Members of the Corvus team will provide an overview of the preclinical biology and data on CPI-006, updated data from the CPI-006 Phase 1 study for patients with COVID-19, and a general pipeline update covering the Company’s cancer programs. The speakers will be available for questions and answers during the program.

The R&D Symposium conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and using the conference ID 13712583. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. These product candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1b/2 and Phase 1/1b clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort Phase 1b/2 trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s third cancer clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company is also evaluating CPI-006 as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
W2O pure
+1 213-262-9390
sseapy@purecommunications.com

