    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:54 2022-10-07 pm EDT
16.71 BRL   -8.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Cosan Acquires 4.9% Stake in Iron-Miner Vale

10/07/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazilian energy, transportation and sugar conglomerate Cosan SA said Friday it acquired a 4.9% stake in Brazilian iron miner Vale SA for an undisclosed amount.

Cosan said it bought shares directly and also used a derivatives structure to carry out the transaction. Cosan also structured a second derivatives operation, corresponding to an additional financial exposure of 1.6%, that can be converted into a direct equity stake stake in Vale if approved by Brazil's competition regulator, Cosan said.

The acquisition is part of a strategy to diversify Cosan's portfolio and add assets in sectors where Brazil has a clear competitive advantage, Cosan said.

Vale is "exactly the type of company we seek to invest in, a unique global asset, active in a sector that is fundamental for Brazil and strategic for the world's energy transition," said Luís Henrique Guimarães, chief executive officer of Cosan. "The quality of its iron ore and base metals reserves, including nickel and copper, is essential to enable steel decarbonization and electrification."


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1545ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSAN S.A. -8.33% 16.71 Delayed Quote.-15.91%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.23% 5.0808 Delayed Quote.-18.99%
VALE S.A. 0.36% 75.48 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 26 742 M 26 742 M
Net income 2022 4 014 M 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2022 38 957 M 7 472 M 7 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 7,76%
Capitalization 34 084 M 6 537 M 6 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Lewin Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.-15.91%6 562
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION66.79%425 349
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.28%187 421
BP PLC39.29%95 149
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.41%68 850
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION68.56%53 782