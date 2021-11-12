Log in
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/11
21.86 BRL   +2.73%
Brazil's Cosan reports record Q3 net income of $597 million
11/09Mobitech Conference Call Presentation
11/09MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
Brazil's Cosan reports record Q3 net income of $597 million

11/12/2021 | 05:51pm EST
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil energy company Cosan on Friday reported a record net profit of 3.26 billion reais ($597.2 million) in the third quarter, compared to 222.9 million in the same period last year.

In adjusted terms, net income was 531 million reais, an increase of 6.5% year-on-year, it said in a securities filing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 3.44 billion reais, up 6.7% year-on-year, driven by the expansion of operating results which reflected the resumption of economic activity in Brazil, the company said. ($1 = 5.4588 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 101 B 18 453 M 18 453 M
Net income 2021 3 256 M 597 M 597 M
Net Debt 2021 33 855 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 39 503 M 7 269 M 7 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.15.46%7 543
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION55.73%272 261
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.18%220 065
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD28.67%218 448
BP PLC35.46%91 730
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%73 800