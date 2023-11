SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA on Monday reported a net profit of 678.8 million reais ($138.39 million) for the third quarter, swinging back from a loss of nearly 15 million reais a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 4.57 billion reais in the quarter. ($1 = 4.9050 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)