    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
Cosan S A : 01 DecNotice to the Market - Approval of incorporation of CIP

12/01/2021 | 05:51pm EST
COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

CVM 19836

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Shareholders' Meeting of Cosan S.A. approved on this date the merger, by the Company, of Cosan Investimentos e Participações S.A. ("CIP"), subsidiary fully owned by Cosan. CIP was the vehicle through which the Company held its stake in Raízen S.A. ("Raízen"), which is now directly owned by Cosan.

Approving the merger of CIP will not change the Company's stake in Raízen, or any governance aspect of the co-controlled company.

São Paulo, December 1, 2021.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 18 569 M 18 569 M
Net income 2021 3 823 M 674 M 674 M
Net Debt 2021 33 619 M 5 931 M 5 931 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 7,29%
Capitalization 39 694 M 7 056 M 7 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.11.24%7 032
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.17%253 337
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.65%217 578
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.16%203 498
BP PLC27.73%85 050
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.15%71 816