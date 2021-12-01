Cosan S A : 01 DecNotice to the Market - Approval of incorporation of CIP

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

CVM 19836

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Shareholders' Meeting of Cosan S.A. approved on this date the merger, by the Company, of Cosan Investimentos e Participações S.A. ("CIP"), subsidiary fully owned by Cosan. CIP was the vehicle through which the Company held its stake in Raízen S.A. ("Raízen"), which is now directly owned by Cosan.

Approving the merger of CIP will not change the Company's stake in Raízen, or any governance aspect of the co-controlled company.

São Paulo, December 1, 2021.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer