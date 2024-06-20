COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 6TH ISSUE OF SIMPLE, UNSECURED, NON-

CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF COSAN S.A.

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 6th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on June 20, 2023 (Code: CSAN16), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on June 20, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.

Single Series

Unit price

R$ 64.84934100

Number of Debentures

1,000,000

The gross total amount to be paid is R$ 64,849,341.00 (Sixty-four million, eight hundred forty-nine thousand, three hundred forty-one reais).

The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.

São Paulo, June 19, 2024.

Rodrigo Araujo Alves

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

