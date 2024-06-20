COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 6th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on June 20, 2023 (Code: CSAN16), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on June 20, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.

The gross total amount to be paid is R$ 64,849,341.00 (Sixty-four million, eight hundred forty-nine thousand, three hundred forty-one reais).

The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.

São Paulo, June 19, 2024.

Rodrigo Araujo Alves

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer