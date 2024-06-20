Cosan S A : 06/19/2024 Notice to Debentures Holders Payment of interest
June 19, 2024 at 06:31 pm EDT
Share
COSAN S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 50.746.577/0001-15
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 6TH ISSUE OF SIMPLE, UNSECURED, NON-
CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF COSAN S.A.
COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 6th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on June 20, 2023 (Code: CSAN16), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on June 20, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.
Single Series
Unit price
R$ 64.84934100
Number of Debentures
1,000,000
The gross total amount to be paid is R$ 64,849,341.00 (Sixty-four million, eight hundred forty-nine thousand, three hundred forty-one reais).
The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.
São Paulo, June 19, 2024.
Rodrigo Araujo Alves
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosan SA published this content on
19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 June 2024 22:29:01 UTC.
Cosan S.A. is a holding company organized around 4 areas of activity:
- distribution of fuel (70.3% of net sales);
- ethanol production (20.2%);
- distribution of natural gas (6.7%);
- production and sale of lubricants (2.8%).