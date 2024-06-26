Cosan S A : 06/25/2024 Notice to Debentures Holders Payment of interest
COSAN S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 50.746.577/0001-15
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 7TH ISSUE OF SIMPLE, UNSECURED, NON-
CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF COSAN S.A.
COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 7th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on September 22, 2023 (Code: CSAN17), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on June 26, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.
Single Series
Unit price
R$ 4.378842247
Number of Debentures
14,915,100
The gross total amount to be paid is R$ 65,310,870.00 (sixty-five million three hundred and ten thousand and eight hundred seventy reais).
The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.
São Paulo, June 25, 2024.
Rodrigo Araujo Alves
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Cosan S.A. is a holding company organized around 4 areas of activity:
- distribution of fuel (70.3% of net sales);
- ethanol production (20.2%);
- distribution of natural gas (6.7%);
- production and sale of lubricants (2.8%).