COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 7th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on September 22, 2023 (Code: CSAN17), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on June 26, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 7TH ISSUE OF SIMPLE, UNSECURED, NON-

The gross total amount to be paid is R$ 65,310,870.00 (sixty-five million three hundred and ten thousand and eight hundred seventy reais).

The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.

São Paulo, June 25, 2024.

Rodrigo Araujo Alves

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer