COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 8TH ISSUE OF SIMPLE, UNSECURED, NON-

CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF COSAN S.A.

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 8th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on November 21, 2023 (Code: CSAN18), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on July 22, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.

Single Series Unit price R$83.918028 Number of 1,250,000 Debentures

The gross total amount to be paid is R$104,897,535.00 (one hundred and four million, eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand, five hundred and thirty-five reais).

The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.

São Paulo, July 19, 2024.

Rodrigo Araujo Alves

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer