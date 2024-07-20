COSAN S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 50.746.577/0001-15
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE 8TH ISSUE OF SIMPLE, UNSECURED, NON-
CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF COSAN S.A.
COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), hereby announces to the holders of the single series of the 8th Issue of Simple, Unsecured, Non-Convertible, of the Unsecured Debentures of Cosan S.A., issued on November 21, 2023 (Code: CSAN18), that the payment of interest on the Debentures will take place on July 22, 2024, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaucor"), the transfer agent, as shown below.
Single Series
Unit price
R$83.918028
Number of
1,250,000
Debentures
The gross total amount to be paid is R$104,897,535.00 (one hundred and four million, eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand, five hundred and thirty-five reais).
The Company's Management, through the Investor Relations department, is available to debenture holders, shareholders, and the market for further information.
São Paulo, July 19, 2024.
Rodrigo Araujo Alves
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
