1Q24 Results

São Paulo, May 28, 2024 - COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24) in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Comparisons in this earnings release consider 1Q24 vs. 1Q23, except where stated otherwise.

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

The beginning of 2024 was marked by a deterioration in the global macroeconomic scenario, with worsening of perspectives for a reduction in long-term interest rates, volatility in the exchange rate and commodity prices and the intensification of geopolitical tensions. Reasons why Cosan and its portfolio of investees must be even more focused on executing their strategic plans, as reflected in the guidance announced for the year, while being disciplined at strengthening our capital structure. In that sense, our capital allocation efforts during the quarter where concentrated on three main priorities: liability management, assertive investments in growth projects at the businesses level, and portfolio management.

Regarding liability management, we list the debt issuances at Cosan, destined to unwind in advance the collar financing structure linked to the investment in Vale. This already allowed us to earn more dividends paid by the mining company. While the later adjustment of our position and effectively reduced gross debt. Also, Rumo, Raízen and Compass accessed the domestic and international markets at attractive terms. On the second priority, we advanced on the first phase of Rumo's extension in Mato Grosso (LRV), the construction of the second generation ethanol (E2G) plants by Raízen and concluded the LNG Regas Terminal (TRSP) at Compass. Finally, on portfolio management, besides reducing our interest in Vale to 4.15%, we highlight Raízen's recent announcement of the sale of distributed generation projects in line with its capital recycling strategy.

1Q24 HIGHLIGHTS EBITDA Net Result LTIF3 under management1 Cosan Corporate2 Cosan Portfolio4 R$7.1 bln -R$192 mln 0.22 (R$8.9 bln in 1Q23) (-R$904 mln in 1Q23) (0.19 in 2023) Dividends and IoC Net Debt DSCR5 received Cosan Corporate Cosan Corporate Cosan Corporate R$ 911 mln R$22.7 bln 1.1x LTM (R$926 mln in 1Q23) (R$22.9 bln in 4Q23) (1.0x in 2023)

Notes: (1) EBITDA under management: 100% of adjusted EBITDA of the businesses of Cosan S.A. Raízen's results consider the crop year ended in March of subsequent year. For Vale, considers Cosan's interest through the equity pickup method. (2) Composition of Cosan Corporate, as detailed on page 19. (3) Lost Time Injury Frequency = Number of accidents/million hours worked. (4) Considering information of Rumo, Compass, Moove, Radar, Parent Company Cosan and Raízen. (5) Debt Service Coverage Ratio = Net dividends and interest on equity received LTM/ Interest paid LTM.