Interim financial statements - (Free translation from the original prepared in Portuguese)

March 31, 2024

2

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the

Shareholders, Board Members and Management of

Cosan S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Cosan S.A. ("Company"), included in the quarterly information, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which comprises the individual and consolidated interim statement of financial position as at March 31, 2024, and the respective individual and consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the notes to the financial information.

The Company's and its controlled companies' Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for the presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to quarterly information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity). A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical and other review procedures and making enquiries of and having discussions with persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. An interim review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and does not provide assurance that we would become aware of any or all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express such an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would leads us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the accompanying Quarterly Information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by CVM.

3

Other matters

Individual and consolidated interim statements of value added - Supplementary information

The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to review procedures executed with the review of the quarterly information, with the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and contents meet the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would lead us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Interim financial information for the previous three-month period reviewed by another independent auditor

The corresponding amounts related to the individual and consolidated interim financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, originally prepared before the reclassifications disclosed in Note 3.1, were reviewed by other independent auditors and their review report issued, without modification, in May 15, 2023. We also reviewed the reclassifications described in Note 3.1 that were carried out to change the corresponding values relating to the individual and consolidated interim financial information as of March 31, 2023. In our conclusion, such reclassifications are appropriate and were correctly carried out. We were not hired to audit, review or apply any other procedures to the Company's individual and consolidated interim financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and, therefore, we do not express an opinion or any form of assurance regarding this individual and consolidated interim financial information, taken together.

The accompanying financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.

São Paulo, May 28, 2024.

BDO RCS Auditores Independentes SS Ltda.

CRC 2 SP 013846/O-1

Luiz Gustavo Pereira dos Santos

Accountant CRC 1 SP 258849/O-9

4

Statements of financial position

(In thousands of Reais)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5.2

691,728

1,769,976

16,398,421

14,658,481

Restricted cash

5.3

-

-

8,101

7,860

Marketable securities

5.3

366,700

705,777

3,938,577

3,407,955

Trade receivables

5.7

-

-

3,909,009

3,330,488

Derivative financial instruments

5.6

-

54,935

454,210

202,399

Inventories

7

-

-

1,945,051

1,792,714

Receivables from related parties

5.8

168,123

173,351

284,074

251,471

Income tax receivable

455,219

508,268

921,661

888,942

Other recoverable taxes

6

8,346

8,346

730,293

745,856

Dividend receivable

17

104,382

319,135

93,773

255,777

Sectorial financial assets

5.10

-

-

248,710

207,005

Other financial assets

-

-

667

690

Other current assets

135,091

177,001

579,434

722,386

Current assets

1,929,589

3,716,789

29,511,981

26,472,024

Current assets held for sale

8

4,353

2,998

2,138,165

2,138,165

1,933,942

3,719,787

31,650,146

28,610,189

Trade receivables

5.7

-

-

109,516

114,148

Marketable securities

5.3

-

-

100,078

96,006

Restricted cash

5.3

76,429

81,621

192,657

195,392

Deferred tax assets

15

2,951,254

2,478,911

5,997,558

5,609,030

Receivables from related parties

5.8

159,378

174,745

85,149

88,620

Income tax receivable

-

-

414,003

432,360

Other recoverable taxes

6

34,035

33,639

1,158,167

1,132,703

Judicial deposits

16

407,151

403,489

1,003,984

895,901

Derivative financial instruments

5.6

72,862

102,881

1,925,038

2,344,400

Sectorial financial assets

5.10

-

-

378,396

341,695

Other non-current assets

73,068

71,250

238,079

216,694

Other financial assets

-

-

2,650

2,423

Investments in subsidiaries and associates

9.1

40,374,484

35,741,778

17,455,539

17,611,369

Investment in joint ventures

10

1,271,421

1,320,592

11,275,628

11,742,442

Property, plant and equipment

11.1

37,932

39,817

21,821,854

21,239,974

Intangible assets and goodwill

11.2

7,549

6,863

22,809,992

22,650,287

Contract assets

11.3

-

-

997,866

1,052,105

Right-of-use assets

11.4

20,701

22,200

9,383,536

9,513,518

Investment property

11.5

-

-

15,977,866

15,976,126

Non-current assets

45,486,264

40,477,786

111,327,556

111,255,193

Total assets

47,420,206

44,197,573

142,977,702

139,865,382

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

5

Statements of financial position

(In thousands of Reais)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

Liabilities

Loans, financing and debentures

5.4

928,541

800,987

6,312,808

4,882,398

Leases

5.5

8,947

8,959

737,232

733,063

Derivative financial instruments

5.6

550,613

364,747

1,444,549

1,250,520

Trade payables

5.9

2,416

2,431

3,665,270

3,920,273

Employee benefits payables

19,193

61,926

559,068

829,329

Income tax payables

22,231

2,716

444,639

445,934

Other taxes payable

14

162,818

226,556

660,759

673,718

Dividends payable

17

276,065

276,065

678,548

549,054

Concessions payable

13

-

-

269,227

250,971

Related party payables

5.8

128,942

198,899

497,714

322,160

Sectorial financial liabilities

5.10

-

-

72,112

70,013

Other financial liabilities

-

-

401,535

476,895

Other current liabilities

620,104

593,643

1,684,873

1,516,084

Current liabilities

2,719,870

2,536,929

17,428,334

15,920,412

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

8

-

-

238,393

238,393

2,719,870

2,536,929

17,666,727

16,158,805

Loans, borrowings and debentures

5.4

15,840,422

12,695,337

54,200,718

52,022,256

Leases

5.5

19,033

20,584

4,539,357

4,542,731

Derivative financial instruments

5.6

302,782

281,238

1,427,319

2,164,625

Trade payables

5.9

-

-

271,570

264,252

Employee benefits payables

-

-

28,934

-

Other taxes payable

14

161,289

158,857

165,525

163,242

Provision for legal proceedings

16

386,213

401,093

1,754,724

1,714,403

Concessions payable

13

-

-

3,400,218

3,314,402

Investments with unsecured liabilities

9.1

149,541

146,276

-

-

Related party payables

5.8

6,599,465

6,449,968

1,078

1,078

Post-employment benefits

23

290

313

622,601

617,647

Deferred tax liabilities

15

-

-

5,294,030

5,225,433

Sectorial financial liabilities

5.10

-

-

1,784,173

1,740,685

Deferred revenue

-

-

18,494

19,129

Other non-current liabilities

564,531

551,671

881,913

935,514

Non-current liabilities

24,023,566

20,705,337

74,390,654

72,725,397

Total liabilities

26,743,436

23,242,266

92,057,381

88,884,202

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,682,544

8,682,544

8,682,544

8,682,544

Treasury shares

(159,641)

(93,917)

(159,641)

(93,917)

Additional paid-in capital

2,496,415

2,561,964

2,496,415

2,561,964

Accumulated other comprehensive income

359,236

314,325

359,236

314,325

Retained earnings

9,490,391

9,490,391

9,490,391

9,490,391

Profit for the year

(192,175)

-

(192,175)

-

Equity attributable to:

Owners of the Company

20,676,770

20,955,307

20,676,770

20,955,307

Non-controlling interest

9.2

-

-

30,243,551

30,025,873

Total shareholders' equity

20,676,770

20,955,307

50,920,321

50,981,180

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

47,420,206

44,197,573

142,977,702

139,865,382

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

6

Statements of profit or loss

(In thousands of Reais, except earnings per share)

Parent Company

Consolidated

1Q23

Note

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

(Restated) (i)

Net sales

19

-

-

9,842,056

9,618,154

Cost of sales

20

-

-

(6,928,437)

(7,178,603)

Gross profit

-

-

2,913,619

2,439,551

Selling expenses

20

-

-

(361,404)

(339,733)

General and administrative expenses

20

(103,683)

(86,641)

(583,255)

(490,524)

Other operating incomes (expenses), net

21

(14,238)

18,187

761

361,893

Operating expenses

(117,921)

(68,454)

(943,898)

(468,364)

Profit (loss) before equity in earnings of

(117,921)

(68,454)

1,969,721

1,971,187

investees finance results and income taxes

Interest in earnings of associates

9.1

824,169

(581,069)

461,423

52,964

Interest in earnings of joint ventures

10

(45,874)

128,386

(403,908)

1,130,415

Equity in earnings of investees

778,295

(452,683)

57,515

1,183,379

Financial expense

(529,536)

(428,483)

(1,864,555)

(4,255,260)

Financial income

58,182

68,474

615,101

600,662

Foreign exchange, net

(337,996)

243,142

(531,218)

585,342

Net effect of derivatives

(513,361)

(509,086)

1,343

300,142

Financial results, net

22

(1,322,711)

(625,953)

(1,779,329)

(2,769,114)

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(662,337)

(1,147,090)

247,907

385,452

Income taxes

15

Current

(3,849)

30,563

(284,396)

(1,191,182)

Deferred

474,011

212,396

300,033

386,998

470,162

242,959

15,637

(804,184)

Profit (loss) for the period

(192,175)

(904,131)

263,544

(418,732)

Profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(192,175)

(904,131)

(192,175)

(904,131)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

455,719

485,399

(192,175)

(904,131)

263,544

(418,732)

Earnings per share

18

Basic

(R$0.1030)

(R$0.4844)

Diluted

(R$0.1032)

(R$0.4888)

  1. For additional information see notes 3.1.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

7

Statements of comprehensive income

(In thousands of Reais)

Parent Company

Consolidated

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

Profit (loss) for the period

(192,175)

(904,131)

263,544

(418,732)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation differences

62,887

(184,753)

63,056

(241,448)

Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge

(32,384)

1,207

(42,564)

1,585

30,503

(183,546)

20,492

(239,863)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Actuarial gains losses with defined benefit

plan, net of taxes

14,408

121

24,286

3,195

Deferred taxes

-

-

(8,257)

(1,086)

14,408

121

16,029

2,109

Total comprehensive income for the period

(147,264)

(1,087,556)

300,065

(656,486)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(147,264)

(1,087,556)

(147,264)

(1,087,556)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

447,329

431,070

(147,264)

(1,087,556)

300,065

(656,486)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

8

Statements of changes in equity

(In thousands of Reais)

Capital reserve

Profit reserve

Accumulated

Equity

Corporate

other

attributable to

Interest of non-

Treasury

transactions -

Capital

comprehensiv

Statutory

Retained

Accumulated

controlling

controlling

Share capital

share

Law 6404

transactions

e loss

Legal

reserve

earnings

profits

shareholders

shareholders

Total equity

At January 1, 2024

8,682,544

(93,917)

737

2,561,227

314,325

58,802

8,610,796

820,793

-

20,955,307

30,025,873

50,981,180

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(192,175)

(192,175)

455,719

263,544

Other comprehensive income (note 17)

Loss from cash flow hedge accounting

-

-

-

-

(32,384)

-

-

-

-

(32,384)

(10,180)

(42,564)

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

62,887

-

-

-

-

62,887

169

63,056

Actuarial gain on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

Contributions and distributions to shareholders:

14,408

-

-

-

-

14,408

1,621

16,029

44,911

-

-

-

(192,175)

(147,264)

447,329

300,065

Reduction of capital in subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,629)

(20,629)

Own shares acquired

-

(88,821)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(88,821)

-

(88,821)

Share based payments

-

23,097

-

(66,792)

-

-

-

-

-

(43,695)

-

(43,695)

Loss in dividend distribution to

-

-

-

(420)

-

-

-

-

-

(420)

(75)

(495)

non-controlling shareholders

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(221,019)

(221,019)

Employee compensation plan

-

-

-

2,390

-

-

-

-

-

2,390

12,072

14,462

- value of employee services

Total contributions and distributions

-

(65,724)

-

(64,822)

-

-

-

-

-

(130,546)

(229,651)

(360,197)

Transactions with shareholders:

Change of shareholding interest in subsidiary (note 9.1)

-

-

-

(727)

-

-

-

-

-

(727)

-

(727)

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

(727)

-

-

-

-

-

(727)

-

(727)

Total contributions, distributions and transactions

-

(65,724)

-

(65,549)

-

-

-

-

-

(131,273)

(229,651)

(360,924)

with the Company's shareholders

At March 31, 2024

8,682,544

(159,641)

737

2,495,678

359,236

58,802

8,610,796

820,793

(192,175)

20,676,770

30,243,551

50,920,321

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

9

Statements of changes in equity

(In thousands of Reais)

Capital reserve

Profit reserve

Accumulated

Corporate

other

Equity attributable

Non-

Treasury

transactions -

Capital

comprehensive

Statutory

Profit to be

Accumulated

to controlling

controlling

Share capital

share

Law 6404

transactions

loss

Legal

reserve

realized

profits

shareholders

interest

Total equity

At January 1, 2023

8,402,544

(107,140)

737

2,319,191

567,546

58,802

9,240,466

171,021

-

20,653,167

27,516,232

48,169,399

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(904,131)

(904,131)

485,399

(418,732)

Other comprehensive income (note 17)

Gain from cash flow hedge accounting

-

-

-

-

1,207

-

-

-

-

1,207

378

1,585

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

(184,753)

-

-

-

-

(184,753)

(56,695)

(241,448)

Actuarial gain on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

121

-

-

-

-

121

1,988

2,109

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

(183,425)

-

-

-

(904,131)

(1,087,556)

431,070

(656,486)

Transactions with shareholders

contributions and distributions:

Resource from capital increase in subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,959

21,959

Gain with increase in capital in subsidiary

-

-

-

12,622

-

-

-

-

-

12,622

(12,622)

-

Share based payments

-

(113)

-

768

-

-

-

-

-

655

1,312

1,967

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(72,661)

(72,661)

Employee compensation plan

- value of employee services

-

-

-

26,321

-

-

-

-

-

26,321

2,837

29,158

Total contributions and distributions

-

(113)

-

39,711

-

-

-

-

-

39,598

(59,175)

(19,577)

Changes in interest in subsidiaries:

Change of shareholding interest in subsidiary

-

-

-

(316)

-

-

-

-

-

(316)

-

(316)

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

(316)

-

-

-

-

-

(316)

-

(316)

Total contributions, distributions and transactions

with the Company's shareholders

-

(113)

-

39,395

-

-

-

-

-

39,282

(59,175)

(19,893)

At March 31, 2023

8,402,544

(107,253)

737

2,358,586

384,121

58,802

9,240,466

171,021

(904,131)

19,604,893

27,888,127

47,493,020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements

10

