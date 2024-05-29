Interim financial statements - (Free translation from the original prepared in Portuguese)
March 31, 2024
CONTENT
Independent auditor's review report on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
....3
Statements of financial position
5
Statements of profit or loss
7
Statements of comprehensive income
8
Statements of changes in equity
9
Statements of cash flows
11
Statements of value added
13
1.
Operations
14
2.
Relevant events in the period
14
3.
Statement of compliance and accounting polices
16
4. Segment information
18
5.
Financial assets and liabilities
25
5.1. Restrictive clauses
25
5.2. Cash and cash equivalents
28
5.3. Marketable securities and restricted cash
28
5.4. Loans, financing and debentures
29
5.5. Leases
33
5.6. Derivative financial instruments
34
5.7. Trade receivables
38
5.8. Related parties
38
5.9. Trade payables
41
5.10. Sectorial financial assets and liabilities
41
5.11. Fair value measurements
41
5.12. Financial risk management
42
6.
Other recoverable taxes
48
7.
Inventories
48
8.
Assets and liabilities held for sale
49
9.
Investments in subsidiaries and associates
49
9.1. Investments in subsidiaries and associates
49
9.2. Non-controlling interest …………………………………………………………
55
10.
Investments in joint venture
57
11.
Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, contract assets, right-
of-use and investment properties
58
11.1. Property, plant and equipment
58
11.2. Intangible assets and goodwill
61
11.3. Contract assets
62
11.4. Right-of-use assets
64
11.5. Investments properties
65
12.
Commitments
65
13.
Concessions payable
65
14.
Other taxes payable
66
15.
Income taxes
67
16.
Provision for proceedings and judicial deposits
71
17.
Shareholders' equity
74
18.
Earnings per share
76
19.
Net sales
77
20.
Costs and expenses by type
77
21.
Other operating income (expenses), net
78
22.
Financial results, net
78
23.
Post-employment benefits
79
24.
Share-based payment
79
25.
Subsequent events
82
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the
Shareholders, Board Members and Management of
Cosan S.A.
São Paulo - SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Cosan S.A. ("Company"), included in the quarterly information, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which comprises the individual and consolidated interim statement of financial position as at March 31, 2024, and the respective individual and consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the notes to the financial information.
The Company's and its controlled companies' Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for the presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to quarterly information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of the review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity). A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical and other review procedures and making enquiries of and having discussions with persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. An interim review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and does not provide assurance that we would become aware of any or all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express such an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would leads us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the accompanying Quarterly Information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by CVM.
Other matters
Individual and consolidated interim statements of value added - Supplementary information
The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to review procedures executed with the review of the quarterly information, with the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and contents meet the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would lead us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Interim financial information for the previous three-month period reviewed by another independent auditor
The corresponding amounts related to the individual and consolidated interim financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, originally prepared before the reclassifications disclosed in Note 3.1, were reviewed by other independent auditors and their review report issued, without modification, in May 15, 2023. We also reviewed the reclassifications described in Note 3.1 that were carried out to change the corresponding values relating to the individual and consolidated interim financial information as of March 31, 2023. In our conclusion, such reclassifications are appropriate and were correctly carried out. We were not hired to audit, review or apply any other procedures to the Company's individual and consolidated interim financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and, therefore, we do not express an opinion or any form of assurance regarding this individual and consolidated interim financial information, taken together.
The accompanying financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.
São Paulo, May 28, 2024.
BDO RCS Auditores Independentes SS Ltda.
CRC 2 SP 013846/O-1
Luiz Gustavo Pereira dos Santos
Accountant CRC 1 SP 258849/O-9
Statements of financial position
(In thousands of Reais)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5.2
691,728
1,769,976
16,398,421
14,658,481
Restricted cash
5.3
-
-
8,101
7,860
Marketable securities
5.3
366,700
705,777
3,938,577
3,407,955
Trade receivables
5.7
-
-
3,909,009
3,330,488
Derivative financial instruments
5.6
-
54,935
454,210
202,399
Inventories
7
-
-
1,945,051
1,792,714
Receivables from related parties
5.8
168,123
173,351
284,074
251,471
Income tax receivable
455,219
508,268
921,661
888,942
Other recoverable taxes
6
8,346
8,346
730,293
745,856
Dividend receivable
17
104,382
319,135
93,773
255,777
Sectorial financial assets
5.10
-
-
248,710
207,005
Other financial assets
-
-
667
690
Other current assets
135,091
177,001
579,434
722,386
Current assets
1,929,589
3,716,789
29,511,981
26,472,024
Current assets held for sale
8
4,353
2,998
2,138,165
2,138,165
1,933,942
3,719,787
31,650,146
28,610,189
Trade receivables
5.7
-
-
109,516
114,148
Marketable securities
5.3
-
-
100,078
96,006
Restricted cash
5.3
76,429
81,621
192,657
195,392
Deferred tax assets
15
2,951,254
2,478,911
5,997,558
5,609,030
Receivables from related parties
5.8
159,378
174,745
85,149
88,620
Income tax receivable
-
-
414,003
432,360
Other recoverable taxes
6
34,035
33,639
1,158,167
1,132,703
Judicial deposits
16
407,151
403,489
1,003,984
895,901
Derivative financial instruments
5.6
72,862
102,881
1,925,038
2,344,400
Sectorial financial assets
5.10
-
-
378,396
341,695
Other non-current assets
73,068
71,250
238,079
216,694
Other financial assets
-
-
2,650
2,423
Investments in subsidiaries and associates
9.1
40,374,484
35,741,778
17,455,539
17,611,369
Investment in joint ventures
10
1,271,421
1,320,592
11,275,628
11,742,442
Property, plant and equipment
11.1
37,932
39,817
21,821,854
21,239,974
Intangible assets and goodwill
11.2
7,549
6,863
22,809,992
22,650,287
Contract assets
11.3
-
-
997,866
1,052,105
Right-of-use assets
11.4
20,701
22,200
9,383,536
9,513,518
Investment property
11.5
-
-
15,977,866
15,976,126
Non-current assets
45,486,264
40,477,786
111,327,556
111,255,193
Total assets
47,420,206
44,197,573
142,977,702
139,865,382
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Statements of financial position
(In thousands of Reais)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
Liabilities
Loans, financing and debentures
5.4
928,541
800,987
6,312,808
4,882,398
Leases
5.5
8,947
8,959
737,232
733,063
Derivative financial instruments
5.6
550,613
364,747
1,444,549
1,250,520
Trade payables
5.9
2,416
2,431
3,665,270
3,920,273
Employee benefits payables
19,193
61,926
559,068
829,329
Income tax payables
22,231
2,716
444,639
445,934
Other taxes payable
14
162,818
226,556
660,759
673,718
Dividends payable
17
276,065
276,065
678,548
549,054
Concessions payable
13
-
-
269,227
250,971
Related party payables
5.8
128,942
198,899
497,714
322,160
Sectorial financial liabilities
5.10
-
-
72,112
70,013
Other financial liabilities
-
-
401,535
476,895
Other current liabilities
620,104
593,643
1,684,873
1,516,084
Current liabilities
2,719,870
2,536,929
17,428,334
15,920,412
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
8
-
-
238,393
238,393
2,719,870
2,536,929
17,666,727
16,158,805
Loans, borrowings and debentures
5.4
15,840,422
12,695,337
54,200,718
52,022,256
Leases
5.5
19,033
20,584
4,539,357
4,542,731
Derivative financial instruments
5.6
302,782
281,238
1,427,319
2,164,625
Trade payables
5.9
-
-
271,570
264,252
Employee benefits payables
-
-
28,934
-
Other taxes payable
14
161,289
158,857
165,525
163,242
Provision for legal proceedings
16
386,213
401,093
1,754,724
1,714,403
Concessions payable
13
-
-
3,400,218
3,314,402
Investments with unsecured liabilities
9.1
149,541
146,276
-
-
Related party payables
5.8
6,599,465
6,449,968
1,078
1,078
Post-employment benefits
23
290
313
622,601
617,647
Deferred tax liabilities
15
-
-
5,294,030
5,225,433
Sectorial financial liabilities
5.10
-
-
1,784,173
1,740,685
Deferred revenue
-
-
18,494
19,129
Other non-current liabilities
564,531
551,671
881,913
935,514
Non-current liabilities
24,023,566
20,705,337
74,390,654
72,725,397
Total liabilities
26,743,436
23,242,266
92,057,381
88,884,202
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,682,544
8,682,544
8,682,544
8,682,544
Treasury shares
(159,641)
(93,917)
(159,641)
(93,917)
Additional paid-in capital
2,496,415
2,561,964
2,496,415
2,561,964
Accumulated other comprehensive income
359,236
314,325
359,236
314,325
Retained earnings
9,490,391
9,490,391
9,490,391
9,490,391
Profit for the year
(192,175)
-
(192,175)
-
Equity attributable to:
Owners of the Company
20,676,770
20,955,307
20,676,770
20,955,307
Non-controlling interest
9.2
-
-
30,243,551
30,025,873
Total shareholders' equity
20,676,770
20,955,307
50,920,321
50,981,180
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
47,420,206
44,197,573
142,977,702
139,865,382
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Statements of profit or loss
(In thousands of Reais, except earnings per share)
Parent Company
Consolidated
1Q23
Note
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
(Restated) (i)
Net sales
19
-
-
9,842,056
9,618,154
Cost of sales
20
-
-
(6,928,437)
(7,178,603)
Gross profit
-
-
2,913,619
2,439,551
Selling expenses
20
-
-
(361,404)
(339,733)
General and administrative expenses
20
(103,683)
(86,641)
(583,255)
(490,524)
Other operating incomes (expenses), net
21
(14,238)
18,187
761
361,893
Operating expenses
(117,921)
(68,454)
(943,898)
(468,364)
Profit (loss) before equity in earnings of
(117,921)
(68,454)
1,969,721
1,971,187
investees finance results and income taxes
Interest in earnings of associates
9.1
824,169
(581,069)
461,423
52,964
Interest in earnings of joint ventures
10
(45,874)
128,386
(403,908)
1,130,415
Equity in earnings of investees
778,295
(452,683)
57,515
1,183,379
Financial expense
(529,536)
(428,483)
(1,864,555)
(4,255,260)
Financial income
58,182
68,474
615,101
600,662
Foreign exchange, net
(337,996)
243,142
(531,218)
585,342
Net effect of derivatives
(513,361)
(509,086)
1,343
300,142
Financial results, net
22
(1,322,711)
(625,953)
(1,779,329)
(2,769,114)
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(662,337)
(1,147,090)
247,907
385,452
Income taxes
15
Current
(3,849)
30,563
(284,396)
(1,191,182)
Deferred
474,011
212,396
300,033
386,998
470,162
242,959
15,637
(804,184)
Profit (loss) for the period
(192,175)
(904,131)
263,544
(418,732)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(192,175)
(904,131)
(192,175)
(904,131)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
455,719
485,399
(192,175)
(904,131)
263,544
(418,732)
Earnings per share
18
Basic
(R$0.1030)
(R$0.4844)
Diluted
(R$0.1032)
(R$0.4888)
- For additional information see notes 3.1.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Statements of comprehensive income
(In thousands of Reais)
Parent Company
Consolidated
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
Profit (loss) for the period
(192,175)
(904,131)
263,544
(418,732)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
62,887
(184,753)
63,056
(241,448)
Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge
(32,384)
1,207
(42,564)
1,585
30,503
(183,546)
20,492
(239,863)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Actuarial gains losses with defined benefit
plan, net of taxes
14,408
121
24,286
3,195
Deferred taxes
-
-
(8,257)
(1,086)
14,408
121
16,029
2,109
Total comprehensive income for the period
(147,264)
(1,087,556)
300,065
(656,486)
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(147,264)
(1,087,556)
(147,264)
(1,087,556)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
447,329
431,070
(147,264)
(1,087,556)
300,065
(656,486)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Statements of changes in equity
(In thousands of Reais)
Capital reserve
Profit reserve
Accumulated
Equity
Corporate
other
attributable to
Interest of non-
Treasury
transactions -
Capital
comprehensiv
Statutory
Retained
Accumulated
controlling
controlling
Share capital
share
Law 6404
transactions
e loss
Legal
reserve
earnings
profits
shareholders
shareholders
Total equity
At January 1, 2024
8,682,544
(93,917)
737
2,561,227
314,325
58,802
8,610,796
820,793
-
20,955,307
30,025,873
50,981,180
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(192,175)
(192,175)
455,719
263,544
Other comprehensive income (note 17)
Loss from cash flow hedge accounting
-
-
-
-
(32,384)
-
-
-
-
(32,384)
(10,180)
(42,564)
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
62,887
-
-
-
-
62,887
169
63,056
Actuarial gain on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
Contributions and distributions to shareholders:
14,408
-
-
-
-
14,408
1,621
16,029
44,911
-
-
-
(192,175)
(147,264)
447,329
300,065
Reduction of capital in subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(20,629)
(20,629)
Own shares acquired
-
(88,821)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(88,821)
-
(88,821)
Share based payments
-
23,097
-
(66,792)
-
-
-
-
-
(43,695)
-
(43,695)
Loss in dividend distribution to
-
-
-
(420)
-
-
-
-
-
(420)
(75)
(495)
non-controlling shareholders
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(221,019)
(221,019)
Employee compensation plan
-
-
-
2,390
-
-
-
-
-
2,390
12,072
14,462
- value of employee services
Total contributions and distributions
-
(65,724)
-
(64,822)
-
-
-
-
-
(130,546)
(229,651)
(360,197)
Transactions with shareholders:
Change of shareholding interest in subsidiary (note 9.1)
-
-
-
(727)
-
-
-
-
-
(727)
-
(727)
Total transactions with shareholders
-
-
-
(727)
-
-
-
-
-
(727)
-
(727)
Total contributions, distributions and transactions
-
(65,724)
-
(65,549)
-
-
-
-
-
(131,273)
(229,651)
(360,924)
with the Company's shareholders
At March 31, 2024
8,682,544
(159,641)
737
2,495,678
359,236
58,802
8,610,796
820,793
(192,175)
20,676,770
30,243,551
50,920,321
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Statements of changes in equity
(In thousands of Reais)
Capital reserve
Profit reserve
Accumulated
Corporate
other
Equity attributable
Non-
Treasury
transactions -
Capital
comprehensive
Statutory
Profit to be
Accumulated
to controlling
controlling
Share capital
share
Law 6404
transactions
loss
Legal
reserve
realized
profits
shareholders
interest
Total equity
At January 1, 2023
8,402,544
(107,140)
737
2,319,191
567,546
58,802
9,240,466
171,021
-
20,653,167
27,516,232
48,169,399
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(904,131)
(904,131)
485,399
(418,732)
Other comprehensive income (note 17)
Gain from cash flow hedge accounting
-
-
-
-
1,207
-
-
-
-
1,207
378
1,585
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
(184,753)
-
-
-
-
(184,753)
(56,695)
(241,448)
Actuarial gain on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
121
-
-
-
-
121
1,988
2,109
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
-
-
(183,425)
-
-
-
(904,131)
(1,087,556)
431,070
(656,486)
Transactions with shareholders
contributions and distributions:
Resource from capital increase in subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,959
21,959
Gain with increase in capital in subsidiary
-
-
-
12,622
-
-
-
-
-
12,622
(12,622)
-
Share based payments
-
(113)
-
768
-
-
-
-
-
655
1,312
1,967
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(72,661)
(72,661)
Employee compensation plan
- value of employee services
-
-
-
26,321
-
-
-
-
-
26,321
2,837
29,158
Total contributions and distributions
-
(113)
-
39,711
-
-
-
-
-
39,598
(59,175)
(19,577)
Changes in interest in subsidiaries:
Change of shareholding interest in subsidiary
-
-
-
(316)
-
-
-
-
-
(316)
-
(316)
Total transactions with shareholders
-
-
-
(316)
-
-
-
-
-
(316)
-
(316)
Total contributions, distributions and transactions
with the Company's shareholders
-
(113)
-
39,395
-
-
-
-
-
39,282
(59,175)
(19,893)
At March 31, 2023
8,402,544
(107,253)
737
2,358,586
384,121
58,802
9,240,466
171,021
(904,131)
19,604,893
27,888,127
47,493,020
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements
