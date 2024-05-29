INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the

Shareholders, Board Members and Management of

Cosan S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Cosan S.A. ("Company"), included in the quarterly information, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which comprises the individual and consolidated interim statement of financial position as at March 31, 2024, and the respective individual and consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the notes to the financial information.

The Company's and its controlled companies' Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for the presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to quarterly information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity). A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical and other review procedures and making enquiries of and having discussions with persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. An interim review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and does not provide assurance that we would become aware of any or all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express such an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would leads us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the accompanying Quarterly Information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 (R4) and IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by CVM.

3