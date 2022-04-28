Log in
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/28 04:07:57 pm EDT
21.35 BRL   -1.02%
05:48pCOSAN S A : 20 AprMinutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 20, 2022
PU
04/20COSAN S A : 20 AprCompensation Policy
PU
04/06Brazil's BRF outgoing CFO to take role in sugar-maker Raizen
RE
Cosan S A : 20 AprMinutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 20, 2022

04/28/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
COSAN S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 50.746.577/0001-15

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON APRIL 20, 2022

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the registered headquarters of Cosan S.A. ("Company") located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 4.100, 16º andar, Sala 1, Itaim Bibi CEP 04538-132, in the city and state of São Paulo.

2. ATTENDANCE: All the directors of the Company, namely: Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Marcelo Eduardo Martins, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Burkhard Otto Cordes, Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães, Pedro Isamu Mizutani, Dan Ioschpe, Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Júnior, José Alexandre Scheinkman and Ana Paula Pessoa, members of the Board of Directors. All the directors participated in the meeting via conference call, as permitted under article 18, sole paragraph, of the Bylaws of the Company.

  • 3. CALL NOTICE: Call notice was waived since all the directors were present.

  • 4. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: RUBENS OMETTO SILVEIRA MELLO; and Secretary: JEFFERSON

DE VASCONCELOS MOLERO.

5. AGENDA: (i) Examine, discuss and approve the amendments to the Compensation Policy of the Company ("Compensation Policy"); and (ii) Elect the members of the Disclosure Committee of the Company, replacing those previously elected.

6. RESOLUTIONS: Once the meeting was called to order and after discussing the matters on the agenda, the directors approved, by unanimous vote and without reservations, the following:

6.1. The amendments to the Compensation Policy suggested by the board of executive officers, which essentially clarify the provisions regarding the termination, removal, resignation, retirement, permanent disability or death of beneficiaries of long-term variable compensation plans.

6.2. The election of the following persons to the Disclosure Committee of the Company, replacing those previously elected, all for a term of office of two (2) years:

JUR_SP - 38009404v1 - 599048.459952

a) ANA LUISA DE ASSIS PERINA PEREZ, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of identity card (RG/SSP/SP) no. 40.262.263-7 and inscribed in the individual taxpayers register (CPF/ME) under no. 352.990.328-03, resident and domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4.100, 16o andar, as Chairwoman of the Disclosure Committee.

  • b) RODRIGO FIORESE CASTALDELI, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of identity card (RG/SSP/SP) no. 25.105.364-7 and inscribed in the individual taxpayers register (CPF/ME) under no. 280.833.578-47, resident and domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4.100, 15º andar, as member of the Disclosure Committee; and

  • c) RAFAEL RODRIGUES SUZANO, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of identity card (RG/SSP/SP) no. 32.108.954-6 and inscribed in the individual taxpayers register (CPF/ME) under no. 221.886.718-48, resident and domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4.100, 15º andar, as member of the Disclosure Committee.

7. CLOSURE: There being no further business to address, the meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present. São Paulo (SP), April 20, 2022. (sd.) Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello - Chairman of the Meeting and the Board of Directors; Jefferson de Vasconcelos Molero - Secretary; Marcelo Eduardo Martins, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Burkhard Otto Cordes, Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães, Pedro Isamu Mizutani, Dan Ioschpe, Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Júnior, José Alexandre Scheinkman and Ana Paula Pessoa - Directors.

This is a free English translation of the original instrument drawn up in the Company's records.

São Paulo (SP), April 20, 2022.

JEFFERSON DE VASCONCELOS MOLERO

Secretary

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:47:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
