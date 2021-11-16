Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/12
21.11 BRL   -3.43%
08:17aCOSAN S A : 3T21 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/12COSAN S A : Relatório de Resultados 3T21 em Inglês
PU
11/12COSAN S A : 3Q21 Press Release
PU
Cosan S A : 3T21 Earnings Presentation

11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
3Q21

Earnings

Presentation

November 16, 2021

Disclaimer

Eventual estimates and forward-looking statements made during this presentation regarding our strategy and opportunities for future growth is mainly based on our current expectations and estimates or projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and results of operations. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, among others: (1) general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil and particularly in the geographic markets we serve; (2) inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the real; (3) our ability to implement our capital expenditure plan, including our ability to arrange financing when required and on reasonable terms;

  1. our ability to compete and conduct our businesses in the future; (5) changes in customer demand; (6) changes in our businesses; (7) government interventions resulting in changes in the economy, taxes, rates or regulatory environment; and (8) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of our operations.

The words "believe", "may", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update or to review any estimate and/or forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Our future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation might not occur and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.

2

Agenda

Results

  • Raízen (Renewables, Sugar and Marketing & Services)
  • Compass Gás & Energia
  • Moove
  • Rumo
  • Cosan Proforma

Cosan Platform

EESG Highlights

Q&A

3

Renewables

STRONG EBITDA EXPANSION REFLECTING BETTER PRICES, BENEFITING FROM A MORE FAVORABLE SCENARIO

Ethanol - Sales Volume

2,250

+63%

3,664

Total

Resales & Trading

1,396

-8%

1,290

(´000 cbm)

Own ('000 cbm)

413

-6%

388

Average Price

983

-8%

902

(BRL/cbm)

3Q20

3Q21

Net Revenue (BRL mln)

+72%

6,885

4,008

Power - Sales Volume

Total

232

+17%

272

Resales & Trading

7,128

(´000 MWh)

+43%

4,999

Own ('000 MWh)

+59%

6,011

3,791

Average Price

(BRL/MWh)

1,208

-7%

1,118

3Q20

3Q21

Adjusted EBITDA¹(BRL mln)

+63%

1,759

1,078

3Q20

3Q21

3Q20

3Q21

Note (1): EBITDA adjusted by non-recurring effects detailed in the quarterly Earnings Releases of Cosan.

4

Sugar

HIGHER PRICES OFFSET BY LOWER VOLUME SOLD, ALIGNED TO COMMERCIAL STRATEGY FOR THE CROP YEAR

Sugar - Sales Volume

1,959

Total

+43%

1,372

Resales & Trading

2,704

('000 ton)

-30%

872

-37%

1,888

Own ('000 ton)

545

1,833

-27%

1,343

Average Price

(R$/ton)

3Q20

3Q21

Net Revenue2 (BRL mln)

3,710

3,700

3Q20

3Q21

Adjusted EBITDA¹ (BRL mln)

-21%

762

603

3Q20

3Q21

Total CAPEX (Renewables+Sugar) (BRL mln)

+43%

890

621

3Q20

3Q21

Note (1): EBITDA adjusted by non-recurring effects detailed in the quarterly Earnings Releases of Cosan. Note (2): Net revenue refers only to sugar not considering other services and products.

For more information access Raízen's earnings release.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
