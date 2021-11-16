Cosan S A : 3T21 Earnings Presentation

Eventual estimates and forward-looking statements made during this presentation regarding our strategy and opportunities for future growth is mainly based on our current expectations and estimates or projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and results of operations. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, among others: (1) general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil and particularly in the geographic markets we serve; (2) inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the real; (3) our ability to implement our capital expenditure plan, including our ability to arrange financing when required and on reasonable terms;
our ability to compete and conduct our businesses in the future; (5) changes in customer demand; (6) changes in our businesses; (7) government interventions resulting in changes in the economy, taxes, rates or regulatory environment; and (8) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of our operations.
The words "believe", "may", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update or to review any estimate and/or forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Our future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation might not occur and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.
2
Agenda
Results
Raízen (Renewables, Sugar and Marketing & Services)
Compass Gás & Energia
Moove
Rumo
Cosan Proforma
Cosan Platform
EESG Highlights
Q&A
3
Renewables
STRONG EBITDA EXPANSION REFLECTING BETTER PRICES, BENEFITING FROM A MORE FAVORABLE SCENARIO
Ethanol - Sales Volume
2,250
+63%
3,664
Total
Resales & Trading
1,396
-8%
1,290
(´000 cbm)
Own ('000 cbm)
413
-6%
388
Average Price
983
-8%
902
(BRL/cbm)
3Q20
3Q21
Net Revenue (BRL mln)
+72%
6,885
4,008
Power - Sales Volume
Total
232
+17%
272
Resales & Trading
7,128
(´000 MWh)
+43%
4,999
Own ('000 MWh)
+59%
6,011
3,791
Average Price
(BRL/MWh)
1,208
-7%
1,118
3Q20
3Q21
Adjusted EBITDA¹(BRL mln)
+63%
1,759
1,078
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
Note (1): EBITDA adjusted by non-recurring effects detailed in the quarterly Earnings Releases of Cosan.
4
Sugar
HIGHER PRICES OFFSET BY LOWER VOLUME SOLD, ALIGNED TO COMMERCIAL STRATEGY FOR THE CROP YEAR
Sugar - Sales Volume
1,959
Total
+43%
1,372
Resales & Trading
2,704
('000 ton)
-30%
872
-37%
1,888
Own ('000 ton)
545
1,833
-27%
1,343
Average Price
(R$/ton)
3Q20
3Q21
Net Revenue2(BRL mln)
3,710
3,700
3Q20
3Q21
Adjusted EBITDA¹ (BRL mln)
-21%
762
603
3Q20
3Q21
Total CAPEX (Renewables+Sugar) (BRL mln)
+43%
890
621
3Q20
3Q21
Note (1): EBITDA adjusted by non-recurring effects detailed in the quarterly Earnings Releases of Cosan. Note (2): Net revenue refers only to sugar not considering other services and products.
For more information access Raízen's earnings release.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.