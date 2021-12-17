Cosan S A : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A)
12/17/2021 | 05:20pm EST
csan-20201231.htm
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F/A
(Amendment No.2)
☐REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR
☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
OR
☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR
☐SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission file number: 001-40015
COSAN S.A. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
COSAN INC. (Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Federal Republic of Brazil (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4,100 - 16th floor São Paulo - SP, 04538-132, Brazil +55 113897-9797 (Address of principal executive offices)
Marcelo Eduardo Martins
+55 113897-9797
ri@cosan.com
Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4,100 - 16th floor
São Paulo - SP, 04538-132, Brazil
(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
American depositary shares, each representing one common share, no par value
CSAN
New York Stock Exchange
Common shares, no par value*
New York Stock Exchange*
*Not for trading purposes, but only in connection with the listing of American Depositary Shares pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
None
Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act:
None
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.
The number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 was:
Title of Class
Number of Shares Outstanding
Common shares, no par value
382,460,962
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
Yes ☐No☒
If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐No☒
Note- Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes☒No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Yes☒No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large Accelerated Filer☐Accelerated Filer ☐Non-accelerated Filer☒Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the
effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C.
7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.☒
Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:
☐U.S. GAAP
☒International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board
☐Other
If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.
☐Item 17☐Item 18
If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Yes ☐No☒
EXPLANATORY NOTE
We are amending our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021 (the "Original Annual Report") and as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Original Annual Report filed with the SEC on September 3, 2021 ("Amendment No. 1" and together with the Original Annual Report, the "Annual Report") to replace the report of the independent registered public accounting firm included in the financial statements of Raízen Group - comprised of Raízen Energia S.A. and Raízen Combustíveis S.A. for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 previously filed as Exhibit 13.3 with the separate independent registered public accounting firms' reports for the corresponding fiscal years.
Other than set forth above, this Form 20-F/A does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the Original Annual Report as originally filed with the SEC. As a result, this Form 20-F/A does not reflect any events that may have occurred after the Original Annual Report was filed on April 30, 2021.
PART III
Item17.Financial Statements
We have responded to Item 18 in lieu of responding to this Item.
Item18.Financial Statements
See our audited consolidated financial statements beginning on page F-1 of the Annual Report.
Item19.Exhibits
We are filing the following documents as part of this annual report on Form 20-F:
12.1**Certification pursuant to section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 of the Chief Executive Officer.
12.2**Certification pursuant to section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 of the Chief Financial Officer.
13.1**Certification pursuant to 18 U.S.C. section 1350, as adopted pursuant to section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, of the Chief Executive Officer.
13.2**Certification pursuant to 18 U.S.C. section 1350, as adopted pursuant to section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, of the Chief Financial Officer.
13.3**Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021, 2020and 2019ofRaízenEnergiaandRaízenCombustíveis.**
101.INSXBRL Instance Document(filed as Exhibit 101.INS to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year endedDecember 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).
101.SCHXBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document(filed as Exhibit 101.SCH to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year endedDecember 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).
101.CALXBRL Taxonomy Extension CalculationLinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.CAL to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year endedDecember 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).
101.DEFXBRL Taxonomy Extension DefinitionLinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.DEF to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year endedDecember 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).
101.LABXBRL Taxonomy Extension LabelLinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.LAB to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year endedDecember 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).
101.PREXBRL Taxonomy Extension PresentationLinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.PRE to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year endedDecember 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).
* Portions of this item have been omitted pursuant to a request for confidential treatment.
** Filed herewith.
SIGNATURES
The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this Amendment No.1 to the annual report on Form 20-F on its behalf.