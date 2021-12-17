Log in
Cosan S A : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A)

12/17/2021
csan-20201231.htm

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F/A

(Amendment No.2)

REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 001-40015

COSAN S.A.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

COSAN INC.
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Federal Republic of Brazil
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4,100 - 16th floor
São Paulo - SP, 04538-132, Brazil
+55 113897-9797
(Address of principal executive offices)

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

+55 113897-9797

ri@cosan.com

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4,100 - 16th floor

São Paulo - SP, 04538-132, Brazil

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

American depositary shares, each representing one common share, no par value

CSAN

New York Stock Exchange

Common shares, no par value*

New York Stock Exchange*


* Not for trading purposes, but only in connection with the listing of American Depositary Shares pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act:

None

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

The number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 was:

Title of Class

Number of Shares Outstanding

Common shares, no par value

382,460,962

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

Note- Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer Accelerated Filer Non-accelerated Filer Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the

effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C.

7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board

Other

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17 Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes No



EXPLANATORY NOTE

We are amending our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021 (the "Original Annual Report") and as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Original Annual Report filed with the SEC on September 3, 2021 ("Amendment No. 1" and together with the Original Annual Report, the "Annual Report") to replace the report of the independent registered public accounting firm included in the financial statements of Raízen Group - comprised of Raízen Energia S.A. and Raízen Combustíveis S.A. for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 previously filed as Exhibit 13.3 with the separate independent registered public accounting firms' reports for the corresponding fiscal years.

Other than set forth above, this Form 20-F/A does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the Original Annual Report as originally filed with the SEC. As a result, this Form 20-F/A does not reflect any events that may have occurred after the Original Annual Report was filed on April 30, 2021.


PART III

Item 17. Financial Statements

We have responded to Item 18 in lieu of responding to this Item.

Item 18. Financial Statements

See our audited consolidated financial statements beginning on page F-1 of the Annual Report.

Item 19. Exhibits

We are filing the following documents as part of this annual report on Form 20-F:

1.1 By-Laws of Cosan S.A. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1.1 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

2.1 Indenture dated November 5, 2010 among Cosan Overseas Limited, Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércio, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee, New York Paying Agent, Transfer Agent and Registrar, The Bank of New York Mellon (London Branch), as London Paying Agent and The Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A., as Paying Agent and Transfer Agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.5 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).

2.2 Indenture dated June 20, 2016 among Cosan Luxembourg S.A., Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércio, Deutsche Bank Trust Company, as Trustee, New York Paying Agent, Transfer Agent and Registrar and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., as Luxembourg Paying Agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.2 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016).

2.3 Indenture dated September 20, 2017 among Cosan Limited and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, Principal Paying Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.3 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017).

2.4 Indenture dated July 31, 2019 among Cosan Limited and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, Principal Paying Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.4 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019).

2.5 Description of Securities (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.5 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

2.6 Form of Deposit Agreement among Cosan S.A., J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., as depositary, and the holders from time to time of American depositary shares issued thereunder, including the form of American depositary receipts (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99(a) to the Registration Statement on Form F-6 (file no. 333-253471) filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021).

4.1 Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of all of the Member Interests in Parent Co-Operative 1 and Parent Co-Operative 2 dated April 23, 2008, between ExxonMobil International Holdings B.V., as vendor, and the registrant's subsidiaries Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércioand Usinada Barra S.A. Açúcare Álcool, as purchasers* (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.3 of our Amendment to our Current Report filed on Form 6-K/A on June 10, 2009).

4.2 Framework Agreement dated August 25, 2010 among Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércio, Cosan Distribuidorade CombustíveisS.A., Cosan Limited, HouchesHoldings S.A., Shell Brasil Limitada, Shell Brazil Holding B.V., Shell Overseas Holdings Limited and Milimétrica ParticipaçõesS.A., or Framework Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.3 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2010).

4.3 First Amendment to the Framework Agreement, dated as of April 7, 2011 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.4 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).

4.4 Second Amendment to the Framework Agreement, dated as of June 1, 2011 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.5 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).



4.5 Third Amendment to the Framework Agreement, dated as of March 21, 2012 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.5 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017).

4.6 Joint Venture Agreement among Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércio, Cosan Limited, Raízen CombustíveisS.A., RaízenS.A., Shell Brazil Holding B.V., Shell Overseas Holdings Limited and Raízen Energia ParticipaçõesS.A. dated June 1, 2011, and the Amendment and Restatement Agreement to the Joint Venture Agreement, dated as of November 22, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.6 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).

4.7 Operating and Coordination Agreement dated June 1, 2011 relating to Raízen Energia ParticipaçõesS.A., Raízen CombustíveisS.A. and RaízenS.A. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.7 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).

4.8 Shareholders Agreement of Raízen CombustíveisS.A., dated as of June 1, 2011, and amendments thereto dated as of December 26, 2013, December 19, 2014, November 22, 2016 and August 23, 2018 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.8 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).

4.9 Shareholders Agreement of Raízen Energia ParticipaçõesS.A., dated as of June 1, 2011, and amendments thereto dated as of June 23, 2014, November 22, 2016, May 25, 2018 and August 16, 2018 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.9 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2011).

4.10 Term Loan among Cosan Cayman Limited, certain Lenders party thereto and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as administrative agent for the Lenders dated April 1, 2011 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.10 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2012).

4.11 Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Comma Oil & Chemicals Limited dated February 29, 2012, between Esso Petroleum Company, Limited and Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércio(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.11 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2013).

4.12 Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Comgásdated May 28, 2012, between Integra Investments B.V., BG Energy Holdings Limited, Provence ParticipaçõesS.A. and Cosan S.A. Indústriae Comércio(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.12 of Cosan Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2013).

4.13 Deed of Merger Cosan Limited and Cosan S.A.(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.13 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

4.14 English translation of the Merger and Justification Protocol between Cosan Limited and Cosan S.A.(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.14 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

4.15 English translation of the Merger and Justification Protocol between Cosan Logísticaand Cosan S.A.(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.15 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

4.16 Fifth amendment, dated as of October 28, 2020, to the Shareholders Agreement of Raízen CombustíveisS.A. dated as of June 1, 2011(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.16 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

8.1 Subsidiaries of the Registrant(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 8.1 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).

11.1 Code of Ethics(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 11.1 of Cosan S.A.'s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020).



12.1** Certification pursuant to section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 of the Chief Executive Officer.

12.2** Certification pursuant to section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 of the Chief Financial Officer.

13.1** Certification pursuant to 18 U.S.C. section 1350, as adopted pursuant to section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, of the Chief Executive Officer.

13.2** Certification pursuant to 18 U.S.C. section 1350, as adopted pursuant to section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, of the Chief Financial Officer.

13.3** Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021, 2020and 2019of Raízen Energiaand Raízen Combustíveis.**

101.INS XBRL Instance Document(filed as Exhibit 101.INS to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).

101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document(filed as Exhibit 101.SCH to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).

101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation LinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.CAL to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).

101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition LinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.DEF to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).

101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label LinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.LAB to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).

101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation LinkbaseDocument(filed as Exhibit 101.PRE to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, andincorporated herein by reference).

* Portions of this item have been omitted pursuant to a request for confidential treatment.

** Filed herewith.



SIGNATURES

The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this Amendment No. 1 to the annual report on Form 20-F on its behalf.



COSAN S.A.



By:

/s/ Marcelo Eduardo Martins


Name:

Marcelo Eduardo Martins


Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 17, 2021


Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 22:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
