  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Cosan S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-06-19 pm EDT
17.81 BRL   +1.19%
Cosan S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Cosan Price Target to $17.50 From $14.80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
COSAN S.A. : ESG Report
CO
Cosan S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

06/20/2023 | 08:55am EDT
COSAN S.A.

CNPJ nº 50.746.577/0001-15

NIRE 35.300.177.045

Companhia Aberta

CVM 19836

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" ou "Companhia") comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que sua subsidiária integral Cosan Luxembourg S.A. sociedade incorporada nos termos das leis de Luxemburgo ("Cosan Luxemburgo"), pretende emitir senior notes a serem garantidos pela Cosan ("Oferta").

A Cosan Luxemburgo pretende usar parte dos recursos líquidos provenientes da Oferta no processo de oferta de recompra (tender offer) de US$250.000.000,00 (duzentos e cinquenta milhões de dólares americanos), em valor agregado do principal, dos senior notes emitidos pela Cosan Luxembourg com cupom de 7,000% (sete por cento) e vencimento em 2027. O restante dos recursos será destinado para finalidades corporativas gerais da Companhia.

São Paulo, 20 de junho de 2023.

Ricardo Lewin

Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Esse comunicado ao mercado não deverá constituir uma oferta para a venda ou uma solicitação de uma oferta para a aquisição dos valores mobiliários aqui descritos, bem como não haverá nenhuma venda de tais valores mobiliários em qualquer estado ou outra jurisdição em que tal oferta, solicitação ou venda seja considerada ilegal antes do seu registro ou qualificação nos termos das leis de valores mobiliários de tais jurisdições.

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

CVM 19836

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its wholly owned subsidiary Cosan Luxembourg S.A., a public limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg ("Cosan Luxembourg"), has launched an offering of senior notes to be guaranteed by Cosan ("Offering").

Cosan Luxembourg intends to use part of the net proceeds of the Offering to purchase a principal amount of US$250,000,000.00 (two hundred and fifty million American dollars) of the 7.000% senior notes due 2027 of Cosan Luxembourg in a concurrent tender offer. Any remaining funds are expected to be used by us for general corporate purposes.

São Paulo, June 20, 2023.

Ricardo Lewin

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The tender offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the offer to purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the offer to purchase.

The senior notes referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The senior notes will only be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons under Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 12:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 160 B 33 538 M 33 538 M
Net income 2023 335 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
Net Debt 2023 50 162 M 10 509 M 10 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 289x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 33 245 M 6 965 M 6 965 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,81 BRL
Average target price 23,77 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Lewin Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.4.03%6 965
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.69%424 975
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.18%197 907
BP PLC-2.84%102 129
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.81%100 748
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-2.66%48 067
