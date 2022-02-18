Cosan S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês

Cosan S.A. Financial statements as of (Free translation from the original prepared in Portuguese) December 31, 2021

Contents Independent auditor's report on individual and consolidated financial statements .................... 3 Statement of financial position ................................................................................................. 12 Statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................ 14 Statement of other comprehensive income .............................................................................. 15 Statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................ 16 Statement of cash flows ........................................................................................................... 18 Statement of value added ........................................................................................................ 21 Notes to the financial statements ............................................................................................. 22

Independent auditor's report on individual and consolidated financial statements To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers Cosan S.A. São Paulo - SP Opinion We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of Cosan S.A. ("Company"), identified as Individual and Consolidated, respectively, which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021, and the respective statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity, and of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants and the professional standards issued by Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for audit opinion.

Emphasis of matter Restatement of earnings per share and disclosure of operating segments As mentioned in Note 17, as a result of the stock split, the Company adjusted the earnings per share and the respective explanatory notes corresponding to the year ended December 31, 2020, as provided for in NBC TG 41 - Resultado por Ação (IAS 33 - Earnings per share). Additionally, as mentioned in Note 4, as a result of the change in the operating segment structure, the Company adjusted the disclosure of operating segments for the year ended December 31, 2020, as provided for in NBC TG 22 - Informações por Segmento (IFRS 8 - Operating segments). Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide an individual opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the Company's financial statements. Recognition of unbilled revenue from supply of gas As mentioned in Notes 5.3 and 18 to the financial statements, unbilled revenue from supply of gas refers to the portion of gas supplied for which metering and billing to customers have not yet taken place. This amount is estimated by the Company based on the period between the date of the last measurement and the last day of the month. In the year ended December 31, 2021, total unbilled revenue and the respective accounts receivable balance, on this same date, is R$975,588 thousand. 4