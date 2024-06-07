Institutional Presentation

June 2024

Disclaimer

Eventual estimates and forward-looking statements made during this presentation regarding our strategy and opportunities for future growth is mainly based on our current expectations and estimates or projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and results of operations. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, among others: (1) general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil and particularly in the geographic markets we serve; (2) inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the real; (3) our ability to implement our capital expenditure plan, including our ability to arrange financing when required and on reasonable terms; (4) our ability to compete and conduct our businesses in the future; (5) changes in customer demand; (6) changes in our businesses; (7) government interventions resulting in changes in the economy, taxes, rates or regulatory environment; and (8) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of our operations.

The words "believe", "may", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update or to review any estimate and/or forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Estimates and forwardlooking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Our future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation might not occur and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.

LRV, E2G, TRSP

Management priorities

Discipline in capital allocation, mindful of leverage levels and interest rates

liability management, portfolio recycling

Focus on execution of the portfolio of assets: performance track record, talented people and high safety standards

Support the agenda of contracted growth

coming from investments in the portfolio's structural projects

Strategy Highlights

Moving the

Enabling a safe

Leveraging

Excellence in land

Contributing to

Boosting

agribusiness that

and efficient

efficiency with

global

sustainable

management

feeds the world

energy transition

high performance

decarbonization

mining

Connecting Brazilian

Increasing access to

US, UK and Europe

Portfolio diversification

Excellence in fuel

Creating value as

Midwest to the main

natural gas through

expansion + margin

and recycling through

distribution, sugarcane

reference

export corridor and

distribution expantion

and supply chain

commodity cycles

yields revamp and

shareholder

debottlenecking

and supply alternatives

consolidation

enhancing ethanol value

Santos's Port

(GNL, biomethane...)

chain through E2G and

international markets

MATERIAL

TOPICS

ESGVISION

GOALS

HIGHLIGHTS

Stake Vale¹

1Q24

May/24

Direct stake

4.14%

4.15%

Collared stake

0.78%

-

Total

4.92%

4.15%

Call Spread

1.68%

1.43%

COMPASS: SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY, AND DECARBONIZATION

DISTRIBUTION¹

MARKETING & SERVICES

2.7 million clients

25 thousand km

network extension

13.2 MMm³/d

distributed volume

Present in 6 states in the

Central-South region

EBITDA

1Q24 R$893

million

NET PROFIT

R$ 318

million

Regasification capacity of 14

MMm³/day

Pioneering, secure, and flexible

solution for off-grid clients

Production and supply of

biomethane

Negotiation and management

of S&D contracts

LEVERAGE

1.4X

Net debt/ EBITDA

TRSP

LNG B2B

Biomethane

Trading

DisCos in which the Company holds control (Comgás, Sulgás, and Necta).

