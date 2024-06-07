Institutional Presentation
June 2024
Disclaimer
Eventual estimates and forward-looking statements made during this presentation regarding our strategy and opportunities for future growth is mainly based on our current expectations and estimates or projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and results of operations. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, among others: (1) general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil and particularly in the geographic markets we serve; (2) inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the real; (3) our ability to implement our capital expenditure plan, including our ability to arrange financing when required and on reasonable terms; (4) our ability to compete and conduct our businesses in the future; (5) changes in customer demand; (6) changes in our businesses; (7) government interventions resulting in changes in the economy, taxes, rates or regulatory environment; and (8) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of our operations.
The words "believe", "may", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update or to review any estimate and/or forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Estimates and forwardlooking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Our future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation might not occur and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.
2
Management priorities
Discipline in capital allocation, mindful of leverage levels and interest rates
(i.e. liability management, portfolio recycling…)
Focus on execution of the portfolio of assets: performance track record, talented people and high safety standards
Support the agenda of contracted growth
coming from investments in the portfolio's structural projects
3
Strategy Highlights
Moving the
Enabling a safe
Leveraging
Excellence in land
Contributing to
Boosting
agribusiness that
and efficient
efficiency with
global
sustainable
management
feeds the world
energy transition
high performance
decarbonization
mining
Connecting Brazilian
Increasing access to
US, UK and Europe
Portfolio diversification
Excellence in fuel
Creating value as
Midwest to the main
natural gas through
expansion + margin
and recycling through
distribution, sugarcane
reference
export corridor and
distribution expantion
and supply chain
commodity cycles
yields revamp and
shareholder
debottlenecking
and supply alternatives
consolidation
enhancing ethanol value
Santos's Port
(GNL, biomethane...)
chain through E2G and
international markets
4
MATERIAL
TOPICS
ESGVISION
GOALS
HIGHLIGHTS
5
6
Stake Vale¹
1Q24
May/24
Direct stake
4.14%
4.15%
Collared stake
0.78%
-
Total
4.92%
4.15%
Call Spread
1.68%
1.43%
7
COMPASS: SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY, AND DECARBONIZATION
DISTRIBUTION¹
MARKETING & SERVICES
2.7 million clients
25 thousand km
network extension
13.2 MMm³/d
distributed volume
Present in 6 states in the
Central-South region
EBITDA
1Q24 R$893
million
NET PROFIT
R$ 318
million
Regasification capacity of 14
MMm³/day
Pioneering, secure, and flexible
solution for off-grid clients
Production and supply of
biomethane
Negotiation and management
of S&D contracts
LEVERAGE
1.4X
Net debt/ EBITDA
TRSP
LNG B2B
Biomethane
Trading
Notes: (1) DisCos in which the Company holds control (Comgás, Sulgás, and Necta).
