Cosan S A : invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
Cosan invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund
Brazilian energy and logistics company is the first Latin American investor in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund, joining a global consortium of sustainability-focused organizations investing in climate technologies
October 6, 2021 - Cosan (B3:CSAN3; NYSE:CSAN), one of Brazil's largest business groups with investments in energy and logistics, takes another important step toward its goal of contributing to initiatives that promote the decarbonization of the global economy. Today, the company announced its investment in Fifth Wall's Climate Tech Fund.
Cosan is the first company in the energy sector, as well as the first strategic investor in Latin America, to invest in a Fifth Wall fund. "For us, investing in this fund means being part of a world-class cooperative environment that drives an innovative agenda of knowledge, technology, and solutions to address climate change. We are happy to be the first company in Latin America to join the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund, and we hope to continue promoting opportunities for decarbonization in the region and globally," says Luis Henrique Guimaraes, CEO of Cosan.
The Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund brings together a consortium of sustainability leaders from the real estate industry, and now with Cosan, the energy industry, to collectively and cooperatively pool capital to invest in climate technologies.
"Decarbonization is a collective-action problem that requires a collective-action solution, but no industry can tackle this challenge alone. Cosan's investment in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund demonstrates how forward-looking companies across multiple industries can work together to invest in technology to decarbonize the global economy. We are proud to have Cosan, a global leader in sustainability, join us on our journey to convene organizations that are committed to decarbonizing our economy through investment in climate technology," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Fifth Wall.
Cosan Group has different businesses that offer products and services that contribute to decarbonizing chains in different sectors and that have made continuous investments in initiatives to increase their capacity to combat climate change. The Group also relies on voluntary commitments to reduce emissions from its own operations and those of suppliers.
"Being part of the fund is one way to establish a cooperative partnership between entrepreneurs, startups, and investors focused on creating positive impact on the world," adds Luis Henrique.
About Cosan
One of the largest business groups in Brazil, Cosan invests in energy and logistics, which are strategic and essential segments for the development of the country. Currently, its portfolio includes large companies that are leaders in their respective sectors: Raízen, an integrated energy company, a benchmark in the production of sugar, ethanol, and bioenergy, and one of the largest in the fuel distribution and marketing sector in the country; Compass Gás e Energia, a company created to offer integrated solutions for natural gas and electricity in Brazil, providing
the Brazilian electricity system with the security needed to continue increasing the share of renewable sources in the energy generation mix - and which already includes Comgás, the country's largest distributor of natural gas; Moove, a leading manufacturer of high-performance lubricants; and Rumo, the largest logistics operator with an independent railroad base in Latin America. For more information about Cosan and portfolio, visit www.cosan.com.
About Fifth Wall
Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, California, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $2.5 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 70+ investors from 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, GLP, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, News Corp, MOMENI, Nuveen Real Estate, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com.
Disclaimer
Cosan is currently an investor in one or more Fifth Wall funds and has, and may have in the future, other business relationships with Fifth Wall and its affiliates. Fifth Wall did not compensate Cosan directly or indirectly for its participation in this press release. Cosan has, and is expected to continue to have, certain preferential rights in Fifth Wall funds and its other strategic or business relationships with Fifth Wall or its affiliates, including preferential access to certain investment opportunities and access to certain strategic advisory services provided by affiliates of Fifth Wall unrelated to Cosan's investments in any Fifth Wall funds. As a result, Cosan's views with respect to Fifth Wall are not necessarily indicative of the views of other investors in Fifth Wall funds, including those who do not have access to such preferential rights.