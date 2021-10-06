Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Cosan S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/05
23.11 BRL   -1.11%
08:56aCOSAN S A : invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund
PU
09/23COSAN S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/21Cosan S.A. acquired a 47% stake in Radar for BRL 1.47 billion.
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosan S A : invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cosan invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund

Brazilian energy and logistics company is the first Latin American investor in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund, joining a global consortium of sustainability-focused organizations investing in climate technologies

October 6, 2021 - Cosan (B3:CSAN3; NYSE:CSAN), one of Brazil's largest business groups with investments in energy and logistics, takes another important step toward its goal of contributing to initiatives that promote the decarbonization of the global economy. Today, the company announced its investment in Fifth Wall's Climate Tech Fund.

Cosan is the first company in the energy sector, as well as the first strategic investor in Latin America, to invest in a Fifth Wall fund. "For us, investing in this fund means being part of a world-class cooperative environment that drives an innovative agenda of knowledge, technology, and solutions to address climate change. We are happy to be the first company in Latin America to join the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund, and we hope to continue promoting opportunities for decarbonization in the region and globally," says Luis Henrique Guimaraes, CEO of Cosan.

The Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund brings together a consortium of sustainability leaders from the real estate industry, and now with Cosan, the energy industry, to collectively and cooperatively pool capital to invest in climate technologies.

"Decarbonization is a collective-action problem that requires a collective-action solution, but no industry can tackle this challenge alone. Cosan's investment in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund demonstrates how forward-looking companies across multiple industries can work together to invest in technology to decarbonize the global economy. We are proud to have Cosan, a global leader in sustainability, join us on our journey to convene organizations that are committed to decarbonizing our economy through investment in climate technology," said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Fifth Wall.

Cosan Group has different businesses that offer products and services that contribute to decarbonizing chains in different sectors and that have made continuous investments in initiatives to increase their capacity to combat climate change. The Group also relies on voluntary commitments to reduce emissions from its own operations and those of suppliers.

"Being part of the fund is one way to establish a cooperative partnership between entrepreneurs, startups, and investors focused on creating positive impact on the world," adds Luis Henrique.

About Cosan

One of the largest business groups in Brazil, Cosan invests in energy and logistics, which are strategic and essential segments for the development of the country. Currently, its portfolio includes large companies that are leaders in their respective sectors: Raízen, an integrated energy company, a benchmark in the production of sugar, ethanol, and bioenergy, and one of the largest in the fuel distribution and marketing sector in the country; Compass Gás e Energia, a company created to offer integrated solutions for natural gas and electricity in Brazil, providing

1

the Brazilian electricity system with the security needed to continue increasing the share of renewable sources in the energy generation mix - and which already includes Comgás, the country's largest distributor of natural gas; Moove, a leading manufacturer of high-performance lubricants; and Rumo, the largest logistics operator with an independent railroad base in Latin America. For more information about Cosan and portfolio, visit www.cosan.com.

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, California, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $2.5 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 70+ investors from 15 countries, including Acadia Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, D.R. Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, GLP, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, News Corp, MOMENI, Nuveen Real Estate, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, Related Companies, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, and others. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com.

Disclaimer

Cosan is currently an investor in one or more Fifth Wall funds and has, and may have in the future, other business relationships with Fifth Wall and its affiliates. Fifth Wall did not compensate Cosan directly or indirectly for its participation in this press release. Cosan has, and is expected to continue to have, certain preferential rights in Fifth Wall funds and its other strategic or business relationships with Fifth Wall or its affiliates, including preferential access to certain investment opportunities and access to certain strategic advisory services provided by affiliates of Fifth Wall unrelated to Cosan's investments in any Fifth Wall funds. As a result, Cosan's views with respect to Fifth Wall are not necessarily indicative of the views of other investors in Fifth Wall funds, including those who do not have access to such preferential rights.

2

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSAN S.A.
08:56aCOSAN S A : invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund
PU
09/23COSAN S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/21Cosan S.A. acquired a 47% stake in Radar for BRL 1.47 billion.
CI
09/20COSAN S A : 20 SepMaterial Fact - Acquisition of additional stake on Radar
PU
09/15Cosan S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 16, 2020 has expired.
CI
09/13Ana Paula Pessoa to chair Credit Suisse in Brazil replacing Goldfajn
RE
09/04Compass Gas e Energia S.A. announced that it expects to receive BRL 1.44 billion in fun..
CI
09/01COSAN S A : Institutional Presentation - 2Q21
PU
08/27COSAN S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
08/24COSAN S A : to Form JV for Iron Ore Mining in Brazil
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSAN S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 94 614 M 17 309 M 17 309 M
Net income 2021 3 214 M 588 M 588 M
Net Debt 2021 30 656 M 5 608 M 5 608 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 43 144 M 7 909 M 7 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart COSAN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cosan S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,11 BRL
Average target price 29,71 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.22.07%7 909
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.49%260 872
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD31.43%222 441
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.35%204 724
BP PLC37.62%95 365
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%78 966