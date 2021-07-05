Log in
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
Cosan S A : 25 JunNotice to the Market - New plant and contract for sale of cellulosic ethanol - Raízen

07/05/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan") announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that its jointly owned subsidiary Raízen S.A. ("Raízen") released today a Notice to the Market entitled "New plant and cellulosic ethanol sale agreement".

Below is the full text of the Notice to the Market:

"Raízen S.A., a category-A publicly held company ("Raízen" or the "Company"), in compliance with Instruction no. 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to the market that the Company will invest in building our second cellulosic ethanol (E2G) plant ("E2G Plant"), with installed production capacity of 82 million liters per year, twice the capacity of the first plant. This new E2G Plant will be integrated into the Bonfim Bioenergy Park located in Guariba, state of São Paulo, which in addition to produce sugar, first-generation ethanol, and power cogeneration from sugarcane biomass, also includes our first Biogas Plant - inaugurated in October 2020. This news E2G Plant is slated to start operations by 2023, increasing our total installed capacity to 120 million liters per year.

This new plant being announced targets increasing demand for the product in the international market, and 91% of its volume has already been sold under long-term contracts established with a global energy player. Raízen as a leader in this technology, consolidates the position of being the only producer globally to operate 2 cellulosic ethanol plants in commercial scale."

São Paulo, June 25, 2021

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
