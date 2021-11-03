MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuation of the Material Fact published on August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

Following the signing of the binding proposal for the acquisition of 100% of TUP Porto São Luis S.A. ("Port"), São Luís Port Company S.A.R.L., a company of China Communications Construction Company Limited group ("CCCC"), controlling shareholders of the Port celebrated the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement ("Share Sale Agreement") signed with Cosan. The transaction remains subject to CCCC's corporate approvals, as well as approvals by the competent Chinese authorities.

With the signing of the Share Sale Agreement and the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE, the Company will proceed with the partial closing of the transaction, with the immediate acquisition of minority stake, representing 49% of the Port's equity, and adherence to the Shareholders' Agreement entered into by the Company and the CCCC, which will remain in force until the total closing of the acquisition.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Port, aimed at the flow of ore, was signed with Concremat and companies of the CCCC group. The definitive agreements for the construction of Porto São Luis are subject to the closing of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Porto São Luis.

São Paulo, November 03, 2021.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer



