Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Cosan S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/01
20.19 BRL   +2.02%
10:35aMATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
09:45aFato Relevante
PU
10/29Call Notice for the ESM of 12/01/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

11/03/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuation of the Material Fact published on August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

Following the signing of the binding proposal for the acquisition of 100% of TUP Porto São Luis S.A. ("Port"), São Luís Port Company S.A.R.L., a company of China Communications Construction Company Limited group ("CCCC"), controlling shareholders of the Port celebrated the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement ("Share Sale Agreement") signed with Cosan. The transaction remains subject to CCCC's corporate approvals, as well as approvals by the competent Chinese authorities.

With the signing of the Share Sale Agreement and the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE, the Company will proceed with the partial closing of the transaction, with the immediate acquisition of minority stake, representing 49% of the Port's equity, and adherence to the Shareholders' Agreement entered into by the Company and the CCCC, which will remain in force until the total closing of the acquisition.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Port, aimed at the flow of ore, was signed with Concremat and companies of the CCCC group. The definitive agreements for the construction of Porto São Luis are subject to the closing of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Porto São Luis.

São Paulo, November 03, 2021.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer


Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSAN S.A.
10:35aMATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
09:45aFato Relevante
PU
10/29Call Notice for the ESM of 12/01/2021
PU
10/06COSAN S A : invests in the Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund
PU
09/23COSAN S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/21Cosan S.A. acquired a 47% stake in Radar for BRL 1.47 billion.
CI
09/20COSAN S A : 20 SepMaterial Fact - Acquisition of additional stake on Radar
PU
09/15Cosan S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 16, 2020 has expired.
CI
09/13Ana Paula Pessoa to chair Credit Suisse in Brazil replacing Goldfajn
RE
09/04Compass Gas e Energia S.A. announced that it expects to receive BRL 1.44 billion in fun..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSAN S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 97 201 M 17 115 M 17 115 M
Net income 2021 3 133 M 552 M 552 M
Net Debt 2021 34 654 M 6 102 M 6 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 37 692 M 6 636 M 6 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart COSAN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cosan S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,19 BRL
Average target price 29,84 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.6.64%6 636
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.25%274 420
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.79%220 137
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.97%213 017
BP PLC35.38%93 188
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.80%74 453