NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Cosan S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan"), in continuity to the Material Fact published in September 20, 2021, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general the conclusion today of the acquisition of additional shares of Grupo Radar from Mansilla Participações Ltda. (vehicle from TIAA - Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America investment fund) upon the payment of R$602 million by Cosan. The outstanding amount is due in three annual installments to be paid until 2024, as set forth in the agreement executed by the parties.



São Paulo, November 3, 2021

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer



