  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Cosan S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S.A.

(CSAN3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/04
20.23 BRL   -1.61%
11:38aNOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
11/03MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
11/03Fato Relevante
PU
NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Cosan S.A. (B3: CSAN3; NYSE: CSAN) ("Cosan"), in continuity to the Material Fact published in September 20, 2021, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general the conclusion today of the acquisition of additional shares of Grupo Radar from Mansilla Participações Ltda. (vehicle from TIAA - Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America investment fund) upon the payment of R$602 million by Cosan. The outstanding amount is due in three annual installments to be paid until 2024, as set forth in the agreement executed by the parties.

São Paulo, November 3, 2021

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer


Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 97 201 M 17 449 M 17 449 M
Net income 2021 3 133 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2021 34 654 M 6 221 M 6 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 37 767 M 6 748 M 6 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Vasco Augusto Pinto da Fonseca Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSAN S.A.6.85%6 748
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.26%272 684
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.41%219 518
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.10%213 016
BP PLC33.24%91 237
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.09%74 359