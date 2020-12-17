Log in
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Brazil ethanol company Cosan eyes reorganization, ADS listing

12/17/2020 | 05:54pm EST
SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Cosan SA plans to undergo a reorganization and list American Depository Shares, or ADSs, for the first time, in a move the firm believes will increase share liquidity, the company said on Thursday.

Under the planned reorganization, Cosan Limited, or CZZ, the company's financial arm, as well as logistics branch Cosan Logistica SA, itself a CZZ subsidiary, will be fully incorporated into Cosan.

Cosan Logistica, via its own subsidiary Rumo SA, is active in the railway sector, especially the transportation of grains.

By concentrating the free float of the various inter-related companies into one stock, and listing that stock in New York via ADSs, the company expects Cosan shares to be more heavily traded, it said in a statement.

Cosan expects the move, which will need the approval of the shareholders in the listed companies involved, will also help raise cash via future follow-on offerings and possible initial public offerings. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2020
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO 3.36% 76.51 End-of-day quote.9.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 66 250 M 13 048 M 13 048 M
Net income 2020 1 035 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2020 18 152 M 3 575 M 3 575 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 28 488 M 5 641 M 5 611 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 32,9%
