Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Brazil ethanol company Cosan eyes reorganization, ADS listing

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol
company Cosan SA plans to undergo a reorganization
and list American Depository Shares, or ADSs, for the first
time, in a move the firm believes will increase share liquidity,
the company said on Thursday.
Under the planned reorganization, Cosan Limited, or CZZ, the
company's financial arm, as well as logistics branch Cosan
Logistica SA, itself a CZZ subsidiary, will be fully
incorporated into Cosan.
Cosan Logistica, via its own subsidiary Rumo SA,
is active in the railway sector, especially the transportation
of grains.
By concentrating the free float of the various inter-related
companies into one stock, and listing that stock in New York via
ADSs, the company expects Cosan shares to be more heavily
traded, it said in a statement.
Cosan expects the move, which will need the approval of the
shareholders in the listed companies involved, will also help
raise cash via future follow-on offerings and possible initial
public offerings.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing
by Grant McCool)