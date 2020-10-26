Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Brazil's Cosan unit bids for Petrobras' majority Gaspetro stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA said on Monday its subsidiary Compass Gas e Energia has placed a bid for state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's 51% stake in Gaspetro.

Cosan did not reveal details of the size of Compass' bid for Petrobras' Gaspetro stake, due to the competitive nature of the bidding process. Petrobras, which is trying to divest its broad energy sector holdings, put its stake on the market at the end of February. Japan's Mitsui holds the other 49% of Gaspetro.

Last month, Cosan said it would cancel its planned initial public offering of Compass Gas e Energia, the country's largest natural gas distributor, due to market conditions. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, writing by Gabriel Stargardter, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Chris Reese)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO -1.43% 68.25 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -1.56% 20.25 End-of-day quote.-32.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
06:09pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Brazil's Cosan unit bids for Petrobras' majorit..
RE
05:45pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Proposal for the Acquisition of..
PU
10/06Energy trading in Brazil attracts banks looking for their next IPO
RE
10/02COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Huge ICE sugar delivery sparks worry over China..
RE
09/30COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Why Brazil's massive IPO pipeline is giving inv..
RE
09/28COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - IPO Compass Gás e Energia
PU
09/22COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on the No..
PU
09/21Three Brazilian justices vote against Petrobras refinery privatizations
RE
09/14COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Notice to the Market
PU
09/14COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Clarifications on Article Publi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64 802 M 11 517 M 11 517 M
Net income 2020 1 165 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2020 19 940 M 3 544 M 3 544 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 26 630 M 4 735 M 4 733 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Duration : Period :
Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 78,63 BRL
Last Close Price 67,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer
Burkhard Otto Cordes Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO-2.33%4 732
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.89%181 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-51.05%144 436
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.77%66 267
BP PLC-56.42%54 337
NESTE OYJ57.96%44 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group