Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Material Fact - Proposal for the Acquisition of Gaspetro by Compass

COSAN S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045 | CVM Code No. 19836

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), in compliance with provisions of the Instruction No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary, Compass Gás e Energia S.A. ("Compass"), with the approval of its Board of Directors, submitted on this date its proposal for the bidding process promoted by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras to divest its 51% equity interest in the equity of Petrobras Gás S.A. - Gaspetro ("Gaspetro"). Compass' proposal is guaranteed by the Company. Any other terms and conditions are confidential, due to the nature of the bidding process conducted by Petrobras.

The implementation of this potential transaction is subject to various factors, including the selection of Compass' proposal as winner of the bidding process, the successful completion of negotiations deriving therefrom, and the execution of related purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 51% equity interest in Gaspetro's capital stock, which will foresee usual condition precedents in transactions of this nature, including regulatory and antitrust approvals.

Gaspetro is a holding company that owns stakes in 19 gas distribution companies, which exclusively explore local piped natural gas distribution services in various Brazilian States.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of any developments related to this potential transaction.

São Paulo, October 26, 2020.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer