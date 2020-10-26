Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Material Fact - Proposal for the Acquisition of Gaspetro by Compass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

COSAN S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045 | CVM Code No. 19836

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), in compliance with provisions of the Instruction No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary, Compass Gás e Energia S.A. ("Compass"), with the approval of its Board of Directors, submitted on this date its proposal for the bidding process promoted by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras to divest its 51% equity interest in the equity of Petrobras Gás S.A. - Gaspetro ("Gaspetro"). Compass' proposal is guaranteed by the Company. Any other terms and conditions are confidential, due to the nature of the bidding process conducted by Petrobras.

The implementation of this potential transaction is subject to various factors, including the selection of Compass' proposal as winner of the bidding process, the successful completion of negotiations deriving therefrom, and the execution of related purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 51% equity interest in Gaspetro's capital stock, which will foresee usual condition precedents in transactions of this nature, including regulatory and antitrust approvals.

Gaspetro is a holding company that owns stakes in 19 gas distribution companies, which exclusively explore local piped natural gas distribution services in various Brazilian States.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of any developments related to this potential transaction.

São Paulo, October 26, 2020.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 21:44:10 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
05:45pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Proposal for the Acquisition of..
PU
10/06Energy trading in Brazil attracts banks looking for their next IPO
RE
10/02COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Huge ICE sugar delivery sparks worry over China..
RE
09/30COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Why Brazil's massive IPO pipeline is giving inv..
RE
09/28COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - IPO Compass Gás e Energia
PU
09/22COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on the No..
PU
09/21Three Brazilian justices vote against Petrobras refinery privatizations
RE
09/14COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Notice to the Market
PU
09/14COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Clarifications on Article Publi..
PU
09/12Regulator alleges anticompetitive practices in Brazil's aviation gasoline mar..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64 802 M 11 517 M 11 517 M
Net income 2020 1 165 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2020 19 940 M 3 544 M 3 544 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 26 630 M 4 735 M 4 733 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Duration : Period :
Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 78,63 BRL
Last Close Price 67,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer
Burkhard Otto Cordes Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO-2.33%4 732
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.89%181 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-51.05%144 436
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.77%66 267
BP PLC-56.42%54 337
NESTE OYJ57.96%44 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group