Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Material Fact - Update on Gaspetro's Divestment Process

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), in continuity to the Material Facts published on October 26, 2020 and November 27, 2020, and in compliance with provisions of the Instruction No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of January 3, 2002, hereby informs that its subsidiary COMPASS GÁS E ENERGIA S.A. ("Compass") was notified by PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. ("Petrobras") its decision to readmit Compass in PETROBRAS GÁS S.A. ("Gaspetro") divestment process.

Petrobras informed that received a letter from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on December 22, 2020 in which the agency attests that Compass's continuity in the process of selling Gaspetro does not characterize non-compliance with the Commitment Agreement.

According Petrobras, the divestment process of Gaspetro is currently in a binding phase and if the share purchase and sale agreement is signed, the transaction will be subject to CADE's appreciation assessment regarding the possible impacts to the competition defense.

Cosan will keep the market informed on any relevant update related to this possible transaction, under the terms of current legislation.

São Paulo (SP), December 30, 2020.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer