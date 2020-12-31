Log in
Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Material Fact - Update on Gaspetro's Divestment Process

12/31/2020 | 03:09am EST
COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), in continuity to the Material Facts published on October 26, 2020 and November 27, 2020, and in compliance with provisions of the Instruction No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of January 3, 2002, hereby informs that its subsidiary COMPASS GÁS E ENERGIA S.A. ("Compass") was notified by PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. ("Petrobras") its decision to readmit Compass in PETROBRAS GÁS S.A. ("Gaspetro") divestment process.

Petrobras informed that received a letter from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") on December 22, 2020 in which the agency attests that Compass's continuity in the process of selling Gaspetro does not characterize non-compliance with the Commitment Agreement.

According Petrobras, the divestment process of Gaspetro is currently in a binding phase and if the share purchase and sale agreement is signed, the transaction will be subject to CADE's appreciation assessment regarding the possible impacts to the competition defense.

Cosan will keep the market informed on any relevant update related to this possible transaction, under the terms of current legislation.

São Paulo (SP), December 30, 2020.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 08:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 67 792 M 13 043 M 13 043 M
Net income 2020 1 035 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2020 19 134 M 3 681 M 3 681 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 28 964 M 5 603 M 5 572 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Duration : Period :
Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 82,14 BRL
Last Close Price 76,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer
Burkhard Otto Cordes Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO9.53%5 603
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.38%174 499
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.69%172 252
BP PLC-45.00%71 484
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%70 338
NESTE OYJ92.01%56 017
