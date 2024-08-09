Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen, Ghryvelin), is an oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is also leveraging the clinical and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD). It is also engaged in the development of therapeutic assets and proprietary extraction technology, which is applied to the production of active ingredients from renewable plant resources, which are used in cosmeceutical products, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, and is being developed as potential nutraceuticals and/or pharmaceuticals. Its therapeutic development pipeline includes AIM Biologicals, AEZS-150 and AEZS-1.