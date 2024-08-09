Effective August 09, 2024, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will change its The Toronto Stock Exchange stock ticker symbol to CSCI from AEZS.
COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.
Equities
AEZS
CA0079756007
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will Change its Ticker to CSCI from AEZS
|CI
|Aug. 07
|MT Newswires Canada Stocks To Watch: Suncor; Aeterna Zentaris; K-Bro; Magellan; Maxim Power; Orezone; PHX; PyroGenesis
|MT
