COSCO SHIPPING Development : GRANT OF RESERVED SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE REVISED SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

中 遠 海 運 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02866)

GRANT OF RESERVED SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE REVISED

SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

This announcement is made by COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of Company dated 16 December 2019, 22 January 2020, 5 March 2020 and 30 March 2020; and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 17 February 2020 (the "Circular"), in relation to, among other things, the Revised Share Option Incentive Scheme. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

GRANT OF RESERVED SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE REVISED SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME

According to the Revised Share Option Incentive Scheme, a total of 8,847,445 Share Options, being the Reserved Share Options, have been reserved. The Board is pleased to announce that the Conditions of Grant under the Revised Share Option Incentive Scheme have been fulfilled, and on 6 May 2021, the 8,847,445 Reserved Share Options were granted to 19 Participants, who are core management and business personnel of the Group.

Further details of the grant of the 8,847,445 Reserved Share Options are set out as follows:

Date of grant:6 May 2021 ("Date of Grant")

Exercise price: The exercise price of the Reserved Share Options is RMB2.52 per A Share. The aforementioned exercise price will be adjusted in the event of distribution of dividends, capitalization issue, bonus issue, subdivision or consolidation of Shares or rights issue of the Company since the Date of Grant and before the exercise of the Reserved Share Options in accordance with the Revised Share Option Incentive Scheme.