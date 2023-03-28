Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517   BMG8114Z1014

COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.

(517)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:43 2023-03-28 am EDT
2.530 HKD   +3.27%
07:39aCosco Shipping International Hong Kong : 2022 Annual Results Presentation Transcript
PU
03/10Cosco Shipping International Hong Kong : Mr. Martin Chew, the Executive Vice President of Jotun A/S visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong
PU
02/10Cosco Shipping International Hong Kong : China Life Insurance (Overseas) visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COSCO SHIPPING International Hong Kong : 2022 Annual Results Presentation Transcript

03/28/2023 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

綠色領航，智能引航

Green and Smart Shipping

Leads the Future

Welcome to the COSCO SHIPPING International 2022 Annual Results Press Conference.

The three-year pandemic has caused us to lose many opportunities for face-to-face communication. It was a pleasure to see many old friends and some new ones again this time. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all friends for their long-term attention and support to COSCO SHIPPING International, thank you.

1

2022 Review & Key Highlights

Market Review and Segmental Performance

Financial Performance

Outlook

2

Now, I would like to briefly introduce Market Review and Segmental Performance

First report performance highlights:

  • 2H2022 profit surged by 41.0% YoY, FY2022 profit increased by 20%

  • Strong profit growth was resulting from increase in share of profits of joint ventures and finance income as well as prudent cost control

2H22 Profit attributable to Shareholders

FY22 Profit attributable to Shareholders

HK$' m HK$' m

288.3

128.7

FY2021

FY2022

3

In 2022, global economy was affected by multiple obstacles, including the

COVID-19 epidemic, geopolitical conflicts, extensive fluctuations in energy and food prices, persistent inflationary pressures, and tightening financial environment.

Uncertainty has increased significantly.

COSCO SHIPPING International adheres to its business strategy, provides customers with comprehensive value-added solutions, together with our well-diversified shipping service business and investment portfolio, those have effectively eliminated cyclical fluctuations of our performance and successfully achieved profit growth this year.

During the year, the company realized a profit attributable to equity holders of HK$347.1 million, reprensentating a year-on-year increase of 20%. Among them, the profit growth in the second half of the year was particularly strong, with a year-on-year increase of 41%.

  • Earnings per share increased by 21% YoY to HK$22.74 cents

  • Proposed final dividend per share of HK$11.50 cents

  • FY2022 dividend per share increased by 18 % YoY to HK$22.50 centspayout ratio at 99.0%

Earnings per Share

Dividend per Share

HK$' cents HK$' cents

As the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased, the basic earnings per share of 2022 was HK22.74 cents, a year-on-year increase of 21%.

This year, the Board proposed to distribute a final dividend of HK11.5 cents per share, plus the interim dividend of HK11 cents per share, the total dividend per share for 2022 will be HK22.5 cents, an increase of 18% from last year's HK19 cents. The payout ratio is 99%.

Since 2020, we have increased the actual dividend payout ratio to nearly 100%, which makes a demonstration of the company's commitment in maximizing shareholder returns.

  • Repurchased shares from open market, no. of shares repurchased and canceled of 51,262,000 shares

  • Total return for shareholders in FY2022 was approximately HK$458m [HK$340m (Dividends) + HK$118m (Buybacks)]

Payout ratio

Buybacks

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022

5

Shares repurchased in 2022

Cash spent on repurchases

(HK$)

51,262,000

118,091,720

Issued shares as of 31 December 2021

1,532,955,429

Weighted average number of shares for EPS calculation

1,526,108,930

Issued shares as of 28 Feb 2023

1,481,693,429

In addition to the distribution of dividends, we have further optimized the way of shareholder returns and the utilization of the Company's cashflow through shares buyback. In 2022, have repurchased our shares from the open market, the number of shares that repurchased and canceled is 51.26 million shares.

Together with the annual dividend payout, the combined shareholders' return in 2022 is approximately HK$458 million.

Disclaimer

Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.
07:39aCosco Shipping International Hong Ko : 2022 Annual Results Presentation Transcript
PU
03/10Cosco Shipping International Hong Ko : Mr. Martin Chew, the Executive Vice President of Jo..
PU
02/10Cosco Shipping International Hong Ko : China Life Insurance (Overseas) visited COSCO SHIPP..
PU
02/07COSCO Shipping International and Affiliate to Form Shipping Services JV Company
MT
02/06COSCO Shipping Forms 50 Million Yuan Green Digital Shipping JV With Controlling Shareho..
MT
02/03COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Enter into the Investment and Cooper..
CI
01/17COSCO Shipping to Buy 180 Million Yuan Shares in COFCO Unit
MT
2022COSCO Shipping to Buy Three Office Buildings For 2.44 Billion Yuan
MT
2022Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Directors and Co..
CI
2022Xingtong Shipping to Buy 15% of COSCO’s LPG Transportation Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 534 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2021 288 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net cash 2021 6 161 M 785 M 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 7,98%
Capitalization 3 630 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,55x
Nbr of Employees 855
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Hui Zhu Chairman & Managing Director
Xiao Ming Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Wa Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.-2.78%462
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-9.86%55 205
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-9.20%32 691
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.0.21%29 655
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.82%21 305
AKZO NOBEL N.V.8.15%12 433
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer