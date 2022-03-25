Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517   BMG8114Z1014

COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.

(517)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong ) : Announces 2021 Results

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong ) Announces 2021 Results

Mar 25, 2022

(25th March 2022, Hong Kong) The board of directors ("the Board") of COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Limited ("COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong)" or the "Company", stock code: 00517.HK) today announced the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31st December 2021.

In 2021, the global economy encountered multiple challenges but continued to recover amid fluctuations as governments have implemented robust stimulus measures and encouraged vaccine popularization, while China has maintained its world-leading position in pandemic prevention and control as well as promoting stable economic development. COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) has focused on value creation and enhanced our effectiveness through endeavoring to market expansion, technological innovation, and product optimisation, also, we completed the capital injection in Zhejiang Four Brother Rope Co., Ltd. to further extend our footprint in the value-chain of the shipping industry and expand customer diversification. In the face of rising raw material costs and the volatile commodity market, the core business of the Group has achieved steady operation, highlighting the excellent operational resilience of COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong).

OP surged 109% YoY, PBT of core shipping services businesses down 19% YoY

Against the backdrop of an increase in business volume of the shipping services business which driven by robust shipping market, the Group has been focused on value creation and enhancing efficiency, as a result, successfully enhanced our customer base. In 2021, the Group's revenue increased by 32% YoY and drove a 109% increase in operating profit. Nevertheless, finance income declined on lower deposit rates, while share of profits of joint ventures recorded a YoY decline and a turnaround shared losses was recorded from associates because of surging raw material prices, the Group's profit before income tax of the core shipping services businesses declined by 19% YoY.

Full Year EPS18.81 HK cents, DPS 19.0 HK cents, payout ratio 101%

During the year, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company decreased by 15% YoY to HK$288 million. Basic earnings per share was 18.81 HK cents. The Board proposed a final dividend of 9.0 HK cents per share. Together with the interim dividend of 10.0 HK cents per share, the total dividends are 19.0 HK cents per share (2020: 22.0 HK cents), representing a dividend payout ratio of approximately 101% (2020: 99.6%). A full dividend payout demonstrated our business philosophy of maximising shareholders' returns into practice.

Looking ahead, in the face of the unprecedented changes in the recent century, we will further intensify our strategic focus to re-examine our strategic position and development direction with a broader vision. We will adhere to technology-driven development, with mutual support of existing businesses and new businesses, thereby achieving efficient operation, and continuously creating value for customers. We will seize the development opportunities arising from the new economy, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Hainan Free Trade Port construction, and the globalisation of the Belt and Road Initiatives, as well as seeking opportunities among the areas in digital, green, low-carbon, intelligent and the development of globalization. COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) has been maintaining stable cash flow and strong financial foundation, which allows us to examine, promote and implement substantial investment projects. COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) will proactively initiate upgrade and transformation to further sharpen our core competitiveness.

Results Highlights

For the year ended / as at 31st December

2021

2020

Changes

%

Profit attributable to equity holders (HK$ mn)

288.34

338.52

-15%

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

18.81

22.08

-15%

Annual dividends per share (HK cents)

19.0

22.0

-14%

Net asset value per share (HK$)

5.26

5.29

-1%

Editorial Note

The announcement of 2021 annual results is available on the websites of the SEHK (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.hk.coscoshipping.com)

For enquiries, please contact:

PR Division of COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Limited

Zheng Xiaofeng

Deputy General Manager

Tel: (852) 2809 7810

Fax: (852) 8169 0678

Email: zhengxf@coscointl.com

Scott Leung

Manager

Tel: (852) 2809 7706

Fax: (852) 8169 0678

Email: leungshutak@coscointl.com

Roy Ni

Senior Officer

Tel: (852) 2809 7820

Fax: (852) 8169 0678

Email: nijiawei@coscointl.com

Disclaimer

Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.
05:46aCOSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG K : Announces 2021 Results
PU
02/11COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL HONG KO : Mr. Fu Gangfeng, Director of the Board，Presi..
PU
2021COSCO SHIPPING is honored with awards from the Maritime Department of the HKSAR
PU
2021COSCO Boosts Stake in Greek Port to 67% For $102 Million
MT
2021Worldwide Logistics Group announced that it has received CNY 1.7 billion in funding fro..
CI
2021Shanghai Energy Exchange Issues Carbon-Neutral Petroleum Certificates to Sinopec, Cosco..
MT
2021COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Declares an Interim Dividend, for th..
CI
2021CHONG HING BANK : $657 Million Privatization Wins Support from Shareholder Cosco Shipping
MT
2021Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Declares Interim Dividend for the Si..
CI
2021Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Ear..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 443 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2020 339 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net cash 2020 6 405 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 9,28%
Capitalization 3 848 M 492 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,81x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Hui Zhu Chairman & Managing Director
Xiao Ming Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Wa Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Bo Ming Feng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) CO., LTD.5.46%492
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.28%5 301
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.5.97%4 093
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.0.71%4 012
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.14.14%2 581
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.12.80%2 246