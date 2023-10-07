On October 5, Baher Sheweikhi, Consulate-General of Egypt in Hong Kong, accompanied by Mr. Andrew Yao and Mr. Michael Ngai, the external directors of COSCO SHIPPING Group, visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong. Mr. Qian Weizhong, chairman of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, and Mr. Zhu Changyu, president of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, participated in the meeting.

Mr. Qian Weizhong extended a warm welcome to Mr Baher Sheweikhi and his entourage. Mr. Qian made an introduction of COSCO SHIPPING Group and its business development in Hong Kong, the milestone and current development of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, and explained the close collaboration between COSCO SHIPPING and Egypt from the number and share of ships passing through the Suez Canal, the Group's investment in Egypt's ports, and the development of container logistics business.

Mr. Baher Sheweikhi expressed his gratitude to COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong and appreciated the development of COSCO SHIPPING in Egypt. He encouraged COSCO SHIPPING to further strengthen its collaboration with Egypt and he is willing to provide assistance for further broadening and deepening its business in the country, including new energy.