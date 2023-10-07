COSCO SHIPPING International Hong Kong : Baher Sheweikhi, Consulate-General of Egypt in Hong Kong, and his entourage visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong
October 06, 2023 at 11:54 pm EDT
Share
Baher Sheweikhi, Consulate-General of Egypt in Hong Kong, and his entourage visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong
Oct 05, 2023
On October 5, Baher Sheweikhi, Consulate-General of Egypt in Hong Kong, accompanied by Mr. Andrew Yao and Mr. Michael Ngai, the external directors of COSCO SHIPPING Group, visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong. Mr. Qian Weizhong, chairman of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, and Mr. Zhu Changyu, president of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, participated in the meeting.
Mr. Qian Weizhong extended a warm welcome to Mr Baher Sheweikhi and his entourage. Mr. Qian made an introduction of COSCO SHIPPING Group and its business development in Hong Kong, the milestone and current development of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, and explained the close collaboration between COSCO SHIPPING and Egypt from the number and share of ships passing through the Suez Canal, the Group's investment in Egypt's ports, and the development of container logistics business.
Mr. Baher Sheweikhi expressed his gratitude to COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong and appreciated the development of COSCO SHIPPING in Egypt. He encouraged COSCO SHIPPING to further strengthen its collaboration with Egypt and he is willing to provide assistance for further broadening and deepening its business in the country, including new energy.
Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2023 03:53:17 UTC.
COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., formerly COSCO International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in ship-related businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Coatings segment is engaged in the production and sales of coatings. Marine Equipment and Spare Parts segment is engaged in the trading of marine equipment and spare parts. Ship Trading Agency segment is engaged in the provision of agency services related to shipbuilding, ship trading and bareboat charter businesses. Insurance Brokerage segment is engaged in the provision of insurance brokerage services. Marine Fuel and Other Products segment is engaged in the trading of marine fuels and other related products. General Trading segment is engaged in the trading of asphalt and other products.