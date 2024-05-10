COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) visited Tianjin Port Group

[Link]

On May 8, Qian Weizhong, chairman of COSCO Shipping (Hong Kong) and his delegation visited Tianjin Port Group.

Chu Bin, chairman of Tianjin Port Group, extended his warm welcome . He introduced the recent achievements of Tianjin Port, in particular the Port's planning to become the world's first "smart zero-carbon" terminal, as well as the strategic direction of the integrated development between Tianjin Port, industrial and the city. He expressed his intention to further cooperate with COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) in the fields of port and shipping digitalization, smart ports, marine new energy, etc..

Qian Weizhong said that Tianjin Port Group and COSCO SHIPPING Group have been deep collaboration and expressed his admiration of Tianjin Port's achievements, in particular its intelligent infrastructures and digitalized operation. He told that COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) is also focusing on the development direction of intelligent digitalization and the production and application of green fuel in shipping industry. The two companies share mutual visions and have great potentials for further cooperation. Qian Weizhong expressed his wishes to make contribution to the development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the "Belt and Road" initiatives.

During the visit, An Guoli, vice president of Tianjin Port Group, Huang Long and Dong Xuebo, directors of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, heads of Tianjin Port Management Department, Investment and Development Management Department and relevant subsidiaries of Tianjin Port Group, and heads of COSCO SHIPPING President's Office, War Development Department and Operation Department participated.