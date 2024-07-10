COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong visits Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

On July 5, Qian Weizhong, Chairman of COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., and his delegation went to Tokyo, Japan to visit Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. and held exchanges and talks with President Maori Koshi of Kansai Paint.

Maori Koshi warmly welcomed the visit of Qian Weizhong and his delegation, and expressed his sincere gratitude to COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) for maintaining good cooperation with Kansai Paint.

During the exchange, both parties reviewed the development history and remarkable achievements of COSCO Kansai Paints. Qian Weizhong emphasized that COSCO Kansai Paint's outstanding performance in the market is inseparable from the strong support of shareholders of both parties and the joint efforts and close collaboration of the teams. At the same time, he pointed out that in the current fierce market competition environment, COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) has provided strong support for COSCO Kansai Paints in market development within and beyond COSCO SHIPPING Group. Qian Weizhong hopes that Kansai Paint will give COSCO Kansai stronger support in terms of new product development and quality improvement of existing products. Tang Huan, general manager of COSCO Kansai Paints, reported on the company's good performance in the first half of 2024.

President Maori highly agreed with Chairman Qian Weizhong's views and highly affirmed COSCO Kansai Paint's achievements in technology research and development, market expansion and other aspects. He said that in the future, he will continue to increase his technical support for COSCO Kansai Paints to help COSCO Kansai Paints continue to develop stably and enhance its competitiveness.

After an in-depth discussion on future market prospects, both parties agreed to keep up with industry development trends and increase efforts in the development of environmentally friendly coatings and green factory construction to meet the growing market demand in the future. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the coordination of marketing strategies, continuously expand domestic and foreign market shares, and enhance brand influence. The two parties exchanged views on the future development of COSCO Kansai Paints and reached a series of consensuses.

The relevant person in charge of the Overseas Business Department of Kansai Paint, Jia Guangchao, the assistant to the president of COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong), and the relevant person in charge of the President's Office and COSCO Kansai attended the meeting.