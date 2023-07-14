On July 13, Lam Sai-hung, Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr. Liu Chun San, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics, and Professor S Joe Qin, President of Lingnan University visited COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong.

The guests were greeted by the Chairman of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, Qian Weizhong. On behalf of the Company, Mr. Qian expresses his gratitude to the government of HKSAR and relevant parties for their supports to the developments of COSCO SHIPPING's in Hong Kong. Qian Weizhong fully expressed COSCO SHIPPING's willingness to help promote the construction of Hong Kong's shipping center, to integrate into Hong Kong's social development, and develop talent highlands in the new stage of Hong Kong's governance and prosperity. Zhu Changyu, president of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong, introduced the company's status and expressed intentions for cooperation.

Participants conducted in-depth discussions on creating a high-end shipping service market in Hong Kong, promoting the construction of green and smart ports and the transition to zero carbon emissions, development digital and intelligent shipping, as well as exchanges and collaboration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Outside directors of COSCO SHIPPING Group, Mr YAO Cho-fai and Michael Ngai , as well as the management of COSCO SHIPPING Hong Kong attended the meeting and discussion.