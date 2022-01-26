COSCO SHIPPING International Singapore : Change Of Company Secretary
Change Of Company Secretary
Jan 26, 2022 18:08
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY
SG220126OTHR2GZQ
Zhu Jian Dong
Chairman and President
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachment 1 (Size: 59,919 bytes)
Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:15:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
